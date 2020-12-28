China sentences journalist to 4 years over Wuhan virus reporting

A police officer wearing a mask stands in front of the closed seafood market in Wuhan, Hubei province, China on January 10, 2020. The seafood market is linked to the outbreak of the pneumonia caused by the new strain of coronavirus, but some patients diagnosed with the new coronavirus deny exposure to this market. Reuters/file



A Chinese court on Monday sentenced a citizen-journalist to four years in prison for disseminating "false" information regarding the new coronavirus during the outbreak in the central city of Wuhan.

Zhang Zhan, 37, is believed to be the first person convicted in China for sending information about the virus. According to her lawyers, the court in Shanghai handed the sentence during the opening session of her trial, which was held behind closed doors.

Zhang was indicted in September on a charge of disrupting public order with prosecutors saying she had disseminated "a large number of lies and spoken with foreign media about infections with malicious intent" since February.

However, the prosecutors "did not show important evidence in the courtroom," her lawyers told reporters after the ruling.

They also said Zhang, who had staged a hunger strike after being detained in mid-May, was mostly silent during the hearing and looked thin and worn out.

Whether Zhang will appeal the sentence will be decided by the defendant, herself a former lawyer, they said.

In one video posting on YouTube, Zhang said, "The government did not announce the outbreak of the plague and put off doing so for more than a month until it could not be hidden any longer."

She also posted on Twitter and China's national communication app WeChat that the lockdown implemented in the early days of the outbreak in Wuhan had restricted citizens' freedom.

According to a person familiar with the matter, Zhang said, "I wanted to expose the dark side of the Chinese Communist Party and improve the world."

Chinese authorities are increasingly suppressing and censoring any criticisms of the authorities' response to the virus, which was first detected late last year in Wuhan, the capital city of Hubei Province.

In addition to Zhang, authorities have detained several citizen-journalists who reported on the city's outbreak, as well as intellectuals and party members who were critical of the government's response.

When the lawyers visited Zhang in detention in late November, she was forcibly nourished through a feeding tube, and her hands and feet were bound, they said.

A man in his 60s who knows Zhang told Kyodo News, "She is a very honest and sincere person," and described the current times as being "a tougher era than the Cultural Revolution," the large-scale political movement between 1966 and 1976 that plunged Chinese society into turmoil.

