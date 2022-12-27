President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. delivers his first State of the Nation Address at the Batasan Complex on July 25, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/file

La Viña: Maharlika Investment Fund a 'disaster in the making'

MANILA — The appointments in the environment, energy, and foreign affairs sectors were among the highs of the Marcos Jr. administration, a political analyst said Tuesday, but also expressed caution at some of its "disasters in the making."

Prof. Tony La Viña told ANC that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s appointments of Environment Secretary Ma. Antonia Yulo-Loyzaga and Energy Secretary Raphael Lotilla gives the country "a real chance to fix our energy dilemmas and address climate change."

He also noted the administration's realignment in its foreign policy, which he described as "less China, not necessarily pro-US but definitely more balanced," and "more respectful of allies like the European Union."

La Viña also highlighted the "stability" the country's foreign policy through Marcos Jr.'s appointees in the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), as they were "seasoned diplomats."

However, he also pointed out the administration's "inability to have a whole-of-society approach" to address inflation and the rising prices of food and energy.

He also described the proposed Maharlika Investment Fund as a "disaster in the making" and a plan that has "red warning signs flashed all over."

"Hopefully the Senate will push back," La Viña said.

"His failures to appoint a DOH and Agriculture secretary are also disasters in the making and have very serious impacts if not resolved sooner," the analyst added.

SHIFT TO TRADITIONAL MEDIA

La Viña further noted the Marcos Jr. administration's shift back to mainstream media, six months after the President's 2022 electoral campaign made extensive use of social media with the help of content creators, particularly vloggers and influencers.

"Kumikiling na sila ulit sa traditional media more than social media. they favor print and other journalists now more than the vloggers that we thought they would favor in the beginning," he said.

"It would be a mistake to run the country and run his communications through social media... kasi mababaw ang dating noon and so when he really tries to galvanize the country together, he would need more thoughtful communications with that," he added.

La Viña also said that with Marcos Jr. as the head of the government, "he could no longer afford to have fake news."

"A president cannot have his communications conveyed by people who have no accountability to him or to anyone for that matter," he said.

As 2022 comes to a close, Marcos Jr. would mark six months into his administration since assuming power last June.

