How community kitchens stretch limited food supply in Dinagat Islands

Preparing 2 separate batches of arroz caldo for different areas. Photo by Anjo Bagaoisan

DINAGAT ISLANDS — The open-air kitchen of a house that survived the storm in San Jose is the closest one could get to fast food in the province, especially after the typhoon.

At any time between 6 in the morning till early evening, a couple or more people—most of them government workers—take turns preparing ingredients and cooking their perennial menu: arroz caldo or rice porridge with chicken.

Pre-stewed chicken, chopped onions, garlic, ginger, and uncooked rice are all mixed with water in giant pots.

And just as one pot becomes ready for serving, the next batch is already stewing in another pot.

This community kitchen supplies what is likely the first or only hot meal of the day for thousands of residents who lost property and homes in the storm.

Each pot is brought by tricycles caled bao-bao to villages like Mahayahay, where its contents are finished up in minutes.

The daily operation feeds up to 1,500 people in various areas of San Jose, said Jessa Yasay, the provincial nutrition action officer.

One of those who lined up at the community kitchen was getting food for her grandchildren. Photo by Anjo Bagaoisan

Yasay extols the nutritional benefits of arroz caldo, a variation of rice porridge colloquially called lugaw.

But there’s also a reason why this is the meal of choice—practicality amid dwindling food supplies in the province.

"Very limited na ang resources po, halos wala nang bigas, wala nang mabiling oil. So ginawa po natin, instead of giving ‘yong supplies, tayo ang nagbibigay ng cooked food, ready to eat na siya,” Yasay said.

(Resources are very limited. There is nearly no more rice in stock or cooking oil available in stores. So instead of giving the supplies directly, we distribute cooked, ready-to-eat food.)

That way, she added, more families could benefit.

INNOVATION FOR A DIRE SITUATION

Community kitchens are the Dinagat Islands provincial government’s answer to the trickle of relief distribution reaching the isolated province.

Previously initiated by private groups in other areas during this year's pandemic lockdowns corollary to the community pantries, officials here have made these kitchens a mandate as they wait for aid to come from outside.

Gov. Arlene “Kaka” Bag-ao said the food supply in many towns could be used up before the weekend, based on reports passed by mayors.

Add to that the provincial government’s own prepositioned relief —a month’s worth—drenched by the storm and which it still had to give out.

They plan to buy rice to augment the aid coming in.

All smiles at a food distribution in Bgy. Mahayahay. Photo by Anjo Bagaoisan

"That’s why what we’re doing now is putting up community kitchens so that people eat at least once a day habang tinatayo nila mga bahay nila (while they are rebuilding their homes),” Bag-ao said.

The goal, the provincial government said, is to establish 15 community kitchens just in San Jose and to pass on the blueprint to other towns for the local executives to implement.

But that will depend on the arrival of additional aid and equipment such as burners.

While a means to maximize resources for the government, the community kitchen has a different meaning for the people manning it—all of whom were not spared from the storm.

Lea Abuhan, a worker at the Provincial General Services Office, who helps chop ingredients, returns to a roofless house after a whole day at the kitchen.

"Natutulog kami under the moon. Pero wala eh, public service tayo eh. Mas uunahin natin yong kapakanan ng iba bago tayo,” she said.

"Sino ba naman magtutulungan? Kami-kami din. So bayanihan muna.”

(We sleep under the moon. But we have no choice, we are in public service. We have to put the well-being of others first before us.

Who else can help each other but us? So let’s work together.)

