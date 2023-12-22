How colors in fireworks may be toxic for health, environment

Fireworks light up the Makati-Mandaluyong skyline as Filipinos welcome the New Year as seen from Barangay Kaunlaran, Quezon City on January 1, 2023. Gigie Cruz, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Do you wonder what makes fireworks give off colors?

An environmental health specialist shared these colors look fancy and beautiful, but they may be harmful not just to the environment, but also to people exposed to them.

"Iyong red po, for example, is because of strontium. Iyong yellow, for example, is because of sodium, varium, and other heavy metals. Ito po mga heavy metals na ito ay hindi lang sila nakakapinsala sa kalusugan. Related po sila sa mga cancers at iba't ibang systemic na problems. Sila rin po ay nakakapinsala sa ating kalikasan," said Dr. Geminn Louis Apostol, Head Environmental Health Specialist of the Ateneo School of Medicine and Public Health.

"Iyong ilan sa chemicals, gaya ng mga perchlorate, especially if you're exposed to these chemicals for a long time, dahil nananatili nga sila sa environment o sa tubig, sa lupa, kapag na-expose ho kayo and you have the risk factors for it, cancer becomes a possible hazard," he added.

Aileen Lucero, national coordinator of environment advocate EcoWaste Coalition, echoed this, adding that fireworks and firecrackers have been contributors to air pollution and trash, and people must be "conscious" about this as effects are "cumulative".

“Iyong mga basura mula dito na nilikha sa mga paputok o pailaw, kahit pa iyan ay mga fountain o kwitis, meron basura iyan. Iyong mga basyo na iyan, hindi mo naman pwedeng isama sa regular solid waste, household waste kasi may pulbura iyan. Ibig sabihin, mahahalo sa hazardous waste. Pagka iyan ay binasa mo o kaya ay naulan, hahalo naman iyan sa water stream. So paikot-ikot siya, meron siyang epekto sa hangin, sa lupa at saka sa katubigan natin," she added.

Apostol warned about the lingering ill effects of fireworks and firecrackers to the environment and one's health.

"Ibig sabihin, nananatili po sila sa ating kalikasan, sa ating mga katubigan, even for long periods of time, years even. So hindi lang po panandalian ang mga epekto sa kalusugan. Hindi lang iyong pagkaputol ng paa or ng kamay, pero iyong mga pangmatagalang epekto sa kalusugan ng tao at sa kalusugan ng ating kalikasan ang ating binabantayan," he explained.

Apostol highlighted the important role of the health sector and LGUs in reminding the public of the hazards of firecrackers, and urged communities and elders "to set examples".

"Hangga't may bumibili ng paputok, hangga't may sumusuporta sa paggamit ng paputok ay mananatili po iyan," he said.

'TOTAL BAN THROUGH TRANSITION'

Lucero is all for a total ban of fireworks and firecrackers in the country.

Still, she pointed out that this should be done through "phasing" and "transition", relaying her concern not just for the industry's livelihood but also for the workers themselves who may be having "occupational health" issues.

"Kung may mawawalan man ng trabaho sa industriya ay nais namin na magkaroon ng pag-aaral. Gaano nga ba kalaki ang pinag-uusapan nating industriya? Pwede naman magkaroon ng alternatibong trabaho. Sabi nga, ito ay dapat phasing, transition. Hindi naman iyan ngayon na kaagad," Lucero said.

"Dapat ay hinahanapan sila, sabi nga job matching. Dahil sila mismo nae-expose din. Habang sila ay nagtatrabaho, nae-expose din sila sa kemikal na kanilang nilalagay. At ito ay pwede rin maging sanhi ng kanilang mga karamdaman sa mga darating na araw. Sabi nga, meron itong kaakibat na occupational health na dapat tingnan din ng lahat," she added.

Lucero said their group is pushing for the use of coins, kitchen utensils, car honking, music playing, and other objects found at home as alternatives to firecrackers.

However, they discourage the use of torotot or trumpet, as this has a choking hazard.

"Sa tingin namin, mas sasalubungin natin nang punung-puno ng blessing kung ligtas ang bawat isa sa pamilya natin at komunidad natin. Ibig sabihin, walang masusunugan ng bahay, walang tatakbo sa ospital dahil naputulan ng anumang parte ng katawan, walang mawawalan ng buhay at siyempre wala iyong mga aksidente," she said.

Lucero and Apostol joined members of the EcoWaste Coalition in going around Barangay Central in Quezon City to appeal to residents to stop using firecrackers.