Kristine Jane Atienza holds up the Filipino flag as the country’s first representative during the Hawai‘i Space Exploration Analog and Simulation last November. Photo courtesy of Kristine Jane Atienza

MANILA — In a remote corner of Hawaii, nestled on the slopes of Mauna Loa volcano, Filipina nutritionist Kristine Jane Atienza embarked on a groundbreaking mission that reached beyond the confines of our planet.



Her venture into the realm of analog astronautics at the Hawai‘i Space Exploration Analog and Simulation (HI-SEAS) last November marked a significant stride, not just for herself but for budding space enthusiasts throughout the Philippines.

"Yong sini-simulate niya 'yung Mars. If ever magkaroon tayo ng first habitat sa Mars...Saan pwede sa Mars pumunta, ano 'yung geological features na puwede puntahan, and kung paano 'yung procedures ng expedition sa Mars," Atienza said.



Analog astronauts play a pivotal role in simulating and testing deep space missions, laying the groundwork for future endeavors in space.



Before any equipment or tools make their journey into space, they undergo rigorous testing in analog missions, ensuring their readiness for the challenges ahead.



According to Atienza, participating in analog missions is often the stepping stone or ultimate aspiration for those involved who aim to become astronauts and eventually venture into space.

Contrary to the traditional astronaut profile dominated by scientists and engineers, Atienza—armed with a background in community nutrition from the University of the Philippines Diliman—found her unique niche in space exploration.



"Ever since I was a kid, I wanted to become an astronomer, not actually an astronaut. So naging active ako sa astronomy community and space community… Last year, naisip ko what if mag-apply ako as crew member (of an analog mission)?” she shared.



"My goal is to make my study better for space nutrition."

Filipina analog astronaut Kristine Jane Atienza (far left) with her colleagues at the Hawai‘i Space Exploration Analog and Simulation. Photo courtesy of Kristine Jane Atienza

Atienza's mission, spanning six days in an isolated dome "habitat”, cast her in the roles of nutrition specialist and medical officer.



"Ako yung nagche-check ng inventory ng food namin kung kasya pa ba for our whole mission, kasi limited lang ang resources. Most of the time I oversee the preparation of the food...and the caloric content," she explained



"As medical officer, every morning I just check their vital signs.. kung nagka-wound ba sila during lava tube missions.. and I give medicine," she added.



The isolation experienced by the crew became a formidable test.



"Pinaka-challenge yung isolation; 'yun talaga ang tinetest ng mga analog mission. The most important part of the mission is actually the humans who will go to space. Yung tine-test sa’min is ‘yong interpersonal and psychological well-being namin," Atienza emphasized.



Disconnected from social media, the crew communicated through emails, simulating the communication delay between Earth and Mars, fostering resilience and adaptability.



"Sometimes, matagal nare-recieve yung emails kasi we also simulate the distance between Earth and Mars, so may 20-minute delay yung natatanggap namin," she noted.



She also acknowledged the struggles, from the scarcity of water preventing daily showers to the confined living spaces.



"Limited ‘yong water supply—we can't go below 50 gallons of water dun sa supply namin, so we didn't take a shower for six days," she said.



Alongside making history, Atienza believes she has also kindled a spark of aspiration and possibility for a generation dreaming of finding their place in space.



"As a Filipino, it's kind of hard to dream to go to space kasi back then, we didn't have the resources or opportunities, but right now it's opening up, so I hope I sparked the imagination and hopes of Filipinos again for space," she shared.



Atienza's message is clear: space is inclusive, and regardless of background or profession, there is a place for everyone in the cosmos.