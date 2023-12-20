Children put their handprints as multi-sectoral groups and agencies for road and children's safety unveil a mural in Manila in commemoration of World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims at the Children’s Road Safety Park in Manila on November 20, 2022. Around 1,670 children and young people from 0-19 years old are killed by road crashes every year, according to data from the Philippine Statistics Office. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Joy Valencerina vividly recounts the harrowing incident that befell her 3-year-old child last year while crossing the street near their home.

The young one was struck by a tricycle, leaving a significant wound on the child's leg.

"Pagtawid niya sa gilid ng jeep... Dirediretso siyang tumawid nagkasalubong sila ng tricycle. Nadaganan siya ng gulong ng tricyle," recounted the distressed mother.

Meanwhile, Norman Oliver has become vigilant about his 11- and 15-year-old children's safety. Oliver, expressing a lack of trust in vehicles and drivers who may not exercise caution, ensures to personally accompany his children to and from school.

"Di ko pinalalabas... Natatakot ako... Maaaring pag nasa labas sila masagi sila ng mga motor na mabibilis o kaya mga sasakyan," emphasized Oliver.

"Sa mga sign may tiwala ako. Wala akong tiwala sa mga driver na kaskasero na hindi alam yung mga regulasyon," he added.

A recent report from the World Health Organization (WHO) has identified road crashes as the leading cause of death for children and youth worldwide. More than half of these fatalities involve pedestrians and motorcyclists, according to the report.

The Global Status Report on Road Safety 2023, based on 2019 data, emphasizes that road traffic injuries are the primary cause of death for individuals aged 5 to 29. It ranks as the 12th leading cause of death when considering all age groups.

In the Philippines alone, an alarming 1,670 Filipino children lose their lives annually due to road crashes, as reported by public interest law group ImagineLaw, citing data from the Philippine Statistics Authority.

Atty. Daphne Marcelo, the project manager for road safety at ImagineLaw, emphasized the vulnerability of children as road users, given their yet to be fully-developed bone structure and muscles, making them less able to withstand injuries in road crashes.

Marcelo also stressed the importance of implementing a safe system for roads.

"Parte po ng sistemang yun yung kondisyon o itsura ng ating kalsada whether they are well maintained but also whether they were designed with the objective of keeping all types of road users safe," she said.

She underscored the importance of well-painted, well-indicated, and highly visible zebra crossings, along with designated lanes for different kinds of road users, emphasizing the shared responsibility for road safety.

Highlighting that adults are also at high risk, Marcelo advocated for safe practices, including the implementation of elevated and slightly inclined pedestrian crossings. Such measures naturally compel private motorized vehicles, buses, and trucks to slow down, contributing to pedestrian safety.

"To ensure po na safe ang mga pedestrian, the best thing we can do is slow down the speed that motor vehicles are traveling," Marcelo asserted.

She noted that as early as the 1960s, the land transportation and traffic code in the Philippines had designated speed limits to ensure safety in areas with high foot traffic, such as school fronts and places of worship.

Marcelo emphasized that a safe speed is genuinely 20 kilometers per hour and implementation is a crucial aspect.

"Local government units need to do their part to enact ordinances to set those speed limits," she said.

"Kailangan maglaan tayo ng budget sa speed guns at speed cameras at kailangan ma-train natin ang ating enforcers na mag-flag down ng mga vehicles going above the safe speed limit," she added.

According to MMDA data, the period from 2011 to 2016 witnessed a relatively consistent number of drivers and pedestrians dying from road crashes. However, from 2017 to 2022, there was an increase in the number of drivers losing their lives compared to pedestrians.

Recently, a significant step has been taken towards addressing road safety concerns in the Philippines with the launch of the National Coalition for Child Road Traffic Injury Prevention (NC-CRTIP). This national coalition, convened by the Department of Transportation (DOTr) and supported by the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), aligns with the vision outlined in the Philippine Road Safety Action Plan 2023-28 (PRSAP).