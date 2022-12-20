Let's be more compassionate and take care of our elderly, especially our relatives, during Christmas time.

Atty. Franklin Quijano, chairperson of the National Commission for Senior Citizens made this appeal to the public, as he took note of the growing number of displaced senior citizens who are being left alone by their relatives.

Interviewed by ABS-CBN News, Quijano asked the younger generation not to forget the sacrifices and contributions to the family of their once-strong breadwinner or parent who helped raise and support their needs.

"This Christmas... we would hope that family would take a look at being elderly, being a senior citizen with so much care, and have passion and love. Because who will take care of the senior citizen if the family will not?" Quijano said.

"The joke is, tatanda ka rin ha? When you grow old, you will also be facing the same situation as the senior citizens right now. So the spirit of trying to perpetuate our generations, we have to really take care of each other and consider that aging starts from birth," Quijano said.

For Quijano, today's fast-moving life has also affected Filipinos' culture of taking care of the elderly in their family.

The exodus of overseas Filipino workers who many now work as caregivers has significantly reduced the number of families who ideally, have members who would take care of their kin, he said.

"We have even contributed to the world in terms of this so-called diaspora that love and care of Filipinos have benefitted the world," Quijano said.

Quijano said Filipinos should try to protect the trait of being caring to one another, especially family members.

The number of senior citizens in the country is expected to double 20 years from now at around 24 million, Quijano said.

And the government must be ready to assist and provide benefits and assistance for them, Quijano added.

"And the more important thing is, families have to be prepared... when that happens, you will also have to consider, are my family (members) taking care of me? Shall I go to a place where there is independent living where there is a beach and a sun etc., or if have I some problems with my body, shall I go into assistive living?" Quijano said.

With such scenario, he said the NCSC is starting to build programs that would address the needs and concerns of the Filipino elderly sector.

Having around 200 geriatric doctors in the country is also an issue especially because the majority of them who specialized in treating the elderly are based in Metro Manila, Quijano said.

With the growing number of elderlies in the country, it's also time to retool and refocus government resources on this sector, the official added.

"The family must also engage in a dialogue na hindi makakalimutan ang senior citizens at mabigyan ng pansin ang senior citizens," Quijano said.

And in truth he said, benefits being enjoyed today by senior citizens are still insufficient.

Senior citizens must also enjoy free annual medical examination whether they are indigent or former professionals, to be shouldered by PhilHealth in its accredited health facilities, Quijano said.

And those who are already too weak to walk or travel must be assisted by their local government unit concerned, he said.

"Nakakalimutan natin na kailangan natin na malaman ano ang state of health natin. Minsan, naghahantay na lang tayo, hanggang ma-hospital na lang tayo which is going to be costly," he stressed.

Meantime, Quijano stressed that senior citizens just like in other countries must still be given the chance to work or earn a living if they want or need to.

"For instance mga livelihood, or for instance, enterprise development. Magiging entrepreneurs at magtuturo sila. I think the senior citizens can help and lift up as well the gross national product," Quijano said.

The government must also consider amending the Senior Citizens Act and adopt a policy where one will be allowed to enjoy a "multiple retirement program" or have the choice to retire from work twice and then work again, either as a regular worker or consultant, the official said.