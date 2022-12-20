A senior citizen makes his way to a polling precinct in Baseco, Tondo, Manila to participate in the national elections on May 9, 2022. Fernando G. Sepe Jr., ABS-CBN News/file

Every morning, when the weather permits, senior citizens attended to by Quezon City government’s “Bahay Aruga (House that Cares)” usually spend time walking around the compound or plant as their form of exercise.

But Tuesday morning’s drizzle made them retreat to the building’s common area for half an hour of dance with fellow wards.

Bahay Aruga Center head Lilian Baccay said they have 44 “clients” who were either turned over to them by the local government or referred by hospitals.

Majority of the elderly here were abandoned by their loved ones.

Others were runaways who cannot locate their relatives, and some were denied a home by their own family.

One of them, 66-year-old “Al,” (not his real name) has nowhere else to go, after he was turned down by his sister-in-law upon seeing his swollen knee caps caused by arthritis, and his hearing problem.

“'Yung bago ako dinala sa ospital, dinala ako sa hipag ko. Ayaw naman akong tanggapin ng hipag ko. Hindi raw kayang alagaan. Eh mga pamangkin ko, aalagaan ako kaya lang itinago ng nanay. Kaya ang ginawa ng barangay, dinala ako sa ospital,” Al told ABS-CBN News.

Billy, a member of the LGBT community, said she eloped with her girlfriend “Paulette” with her siblings not knowing where to find her.

Paulette eventually left Billy, who worked as a fish vendor, bus conductor, among other jobs, just to be able to support her.

With nobody attending to her in the hospital, the bedridden Billy was turned over to Bahay Aruga.

Billy said she could not recall what was her ailment that led her to hospital confinement.

But she does not forget her siblings, including the two who are now based in the US, she said.

Asked if she knows where to find her siblings, Billy said: “Ewan ko lang. Mahahanap ko rin 'yan. Hindi naman ako nag-salbahe eh.”

“Nami-miss ko na nga mga kapatid ko eh… lima ata (sila)… ako bunso,” Billy shared.

Meanwhile, 83-year old “Nida” remains hopeful that she will finally reunite with her three sons and grandchild who she all supported by working as a house helper.

Nida said she continues to wait for her son to pick her up at Bahay Aruga, given his promise that he will just go to work and get her afterwards.

“Tumatawag na lang ako lagi sa Kanya (God), para kung halimbawang may problema ka, may kailangan ka, Siyang tinatawagan ko,” Nida said.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) believes that there are more senior citizen street dwellers because many were abandoned by their relatives.

DSWD spokesperson Romel Lopez said the agency can extend aid and shelter to the elderly, but they have no ability to provide the love and care that can only be given by their family.

Lopez asked Congress to enact a law that will mandate all family members to take care of their elderly.

“Mas mahalagang tingnan natin ang emotional side ng ating mga nakatatanda. Kaya kung nga magkakaroon ng batas na talagang maglalayon, magma-mandate sa kaanak na alagaan ang kanilang senior citizen,” Lopez said.

“Sa tingin ko, 'yun ang the best reward na maibibigay natin kasi lahat tayo hindi makakarating sa kung anuman kung wala ang ating mga senior citizen noon,” he added.

The National Commission for Senior Citizens (NCSC) is also appealing for every family member’s support to their elderly, especially during Christmas season.

"This Christmas... we would hope that family would take a look at being elderly, being a senior citizen with so much care, and have passion and love. Because, who will take care of the senior citizen if the family will not?," NCSC Chairperson Franklin Quijano said.

"The joke is, tatanda ka rin ha?... When you grow old, you will also be facing the same situation as the senior citizens right now. So the spirit of trying to perpetuate our generations, we have to really take care of each other and consider that aging starts from birth.”

Today’s more than 9 million senior citizens will reach more or less 24 million, 20 years from now, said Quijano.

And when that time comes he said, the readiness and willingness to care for the elderly, must not only come from the government, but more from their family.