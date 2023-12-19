Jimmy Pacheco, a Filipino overseas worker (OFW) caught in the conflict between Israel and Hamas, hugs his family upon arrival at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Pasay City, Manila on December 18, 2023. Pacheco was kidnapped from an Israeli Kibbutz on October 7 during the Hamas siege. He was freed in Gaza on November 24. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Jimmy Pacheco, a caregiver based in Israel, was a changed man when he came home to the Philippines this week after being held hostage by the Hamas militant group.

His hearing is partially impaired and his body bore scars from both the physical and psychological trauma that he went through during 49 days of captivity in the Gaza Strip.

In a one-on-one interview with ABS-CBN News, Pacheco recounted his ordeal that started on October 7, when Hamas combatants barged into his employer’s house in Kibbutz Nir Oz.

His employer died instantly from 3 gunshot wounds. Pacheco, who was grazed on his leg and thigh by the bullets that killed his employer, was found hiding behind a sofa. He was violently dragged on his back, out of the house. Three Hamas militants took turns hitting him and fired an entire magazine of bullets behind his ear.

“Pinaluhod muna ako, tinalian nila yung kamay ko, tapos tinutukan ako ng baril sa noo, sa likod saka sa katawan… Nilagay nila yung AK dito, tapos pinaputok nila hanggang maubos yung bala," Pacheco said, pointing to his left ear.

"Pagkatapos noon talagang bingi ako, kaya 70 percent na lang po ang [hearing ko]… Nag-iinit na yung paa ko noon eh. Sabi ko, bakit mainit na yung paa ko, sinilip ko, puno na pala ng dugo,” he continued.

At that moment, Pacheco said he lost all hope of surviving. He said a prayer to accept his fate.

But instead of being killed, he was taken to Gaza and was among those paraded on the streets. A video that went viral on social media showed Pacheco tied in the backseat of a pickup.

He said the video did not show the body of an Israeli victim at the back of the vehicle.

“Tatlong sasakyan nila ako pinasa-pasa eh yun ang daming tao nagsisigawan sila hindi ko naman maintidihan… 'Pag lumingon ka sa kaliwa mo sesenyasan ka na tatanggalin yung kamay mo, tatanggalin yung paa mo, tatanggalin yung ulo mo so wala na talaga akong pag-asa talaga noon,” he said.

Pacheco said he and 14 other hostages were taken to an underground tunnel.

The group included 3 Thai nationals, as well as Israeli hostage Yarden Bibas, the father of the youngest hostage, 10 month old Kfir Bibas, who was kidnapped separately with his 4-year-old brother Ariel and mother Shiri. Shiri and the two children were taken to a different location in Gaza.

Recently, Hamas claimed that Yarden’s family perished in an Israeli airstrike, which is still being investigated by the Israeli government.

Pacheco said he and the other foreigners pleaded with Hamas to be released.

“Ang sabi ko sa isang general nila, kasi nakausap ko, 'Bakit niyo kami dinala dito eh mga Thailander at Pilipino kami.' Isa lang yung sagot, 'It’s a big mistake'. Di na nagsalita… Noong nasa tunnel kami 3rd week, 4th week pag magdasal ako hinahamon ko Diyos eh, sana wag mo na lang ako gisingin para tapos na yung paghihirap ko,” he said.

As captives, Pacheco said it was easy to fall into hopelessness. They only had half a pita bread daily and barely enough water, while constant bombardment pushed them deeper into the tunnel.

But among all the hostages, Yarden helped lift Pacheco spirits up, he said. They talked about their families and Pacheco said he also told Yarden of how beautiful the Philippines is.

“Marami kaming plano sa isa’t isa noon eh. Pupunta siya dito sa Pilipinas with the family, mag-vacation… Kinwentuhan ko din siya. Siya yung tumutulong sa 'kin 'pag sad na sad na talaga ako, siya rin yung nagke-care 'pag down na down,” Pacheco said.

But on November 24, only Pacheco and the 3 Thai nationals were freed by Hamas during a weeklong pause in fighting.

Following his return to safety, Pacheco said he continues to have flashbacks from his ordeal and relied on medication to sleep. He said he also felt consumed by guilt that he had to immediately visit his employer’s grave, the moment he returned to Israel.

“Doon talaga ako umiyak nang todo…Humingi ng tawad, sorry ako nang sorry sa kanya. Yun nga sabi ng mga anak niya, bakit kailangan mo mag-sorry? I’m guilty because I'm alive and your dad died. I’m guilty a little bit kasi nabuhay ako, namatay siya," Pacheco said.

"Siguro hindi pa tapos yung misyon ko sa life kaya binigyan niya ako ng second life," he added.

Pacheco shared a tearful reunion with his family in the Philippines on Monday.

He said he was hopeful that he could make a full recovery. He is also determined to return to Israel in February, not only to continue working to support his family, but also as necessary part of his healing process.

“Yung makapaghanap ng bagong aalagaan para yung pagka-miss ko doon sa namatay na alaga ko, ibaling ko na lang sa kanya… Isang bahagi ng pag-move on kaya gustong gusto ko magtrabaho,” Pacheco said.