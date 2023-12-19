Expert gives advice on how to cope with holiday blues

People look for low-cost merchandise as they do their early Christmas shopping in Divisoria, Manila on December 11, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- While many view the holiday season as a time for cheer and festivities, it can also trigger short-term feelings of loneliness, disappointment, fatigue and sluggishness to some -- otherwise known as holiday blues.

Psychiatrist and psychologist Dr. Randy Dellosa said among the factors that can lead to such feelings during the Christmas season are being away from one's family, losing a loved one, conflict in relationships or friendships, and even stress from the holiday rush.

He noted that there is a difference between holiday blues and clinical depression, where the feelings of extreme sadness, anger, or anxiety tend to negatively affect sleeping patterns, appetite, energy level, self-esteem, concentration, memory, motivation and sense of enjoyment for at least two weeks.

"We become more hyper aware of how we feel during the holidays, kasi it's a season to be merry. We kind of are aware that we feel sad or lonely or anxious or angry, and then it makes us realize, 'Ay hindi pala tayo happy'," he explained.

"Somehow it daunts upon you na, 'Ay, ang dami palang kulang, ang dami pa lang goals na hindi ko na-attain.' It's possible that the holidays may be the trigger for the depression," Dellosa told ABS-CBN News.

Be it holiday blues or depression, Dellosa said it is important to identify the cause of negative emotions and be proactive in addressing it. Having a support system is also crucial.

"Importante na kung ano ang saloobin natin, kung ano ang kinikimkim nating emotions ay mayroong hingahan. It will help if it's an emotional support animal, better if a friend or a family member who you can talk to. Pero kung wala… We can always rely on professional mental health helpers," he explained.

Dellosa also advised the use of stress management techniques and relaxation methods. For those who lost a loved one, he said it will help to create practices that celebrate their life or re-live their happy memories. He also encourages those left behind to find spiritual meaning in life's circumstances.

A priest added that participating in church activities this Christmas season may help one cope with negative emotions.

"Maraming pari ang very much willing making… Maging visible tayo sa simbahan natin para ma-feel natin ang community. Sa panahon kasi na ito, malaking bagay na nararamdaman natin na connected tayo sa Diyos at connected din tayo sa isa't isa," Father Arvin Jimenez said.

Family and friends also have a role to play in helping ease holiday blues or helping cope with depression by offering a listening ear and showing empathy. Seeking professional help is also advised for those who struggle with mental health challenges.

