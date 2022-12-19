'Show us the sinkholes in Boracay,' locals tell DENR-MGB

BORACAY – It has been days since news of the more than 800 sinkholes in the island of Boracay were reported by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources-Mines and Geosciences Bureau (DENR-MGB).

But local workers, residents, and barangay officials themselves said they have yet to find sinkholes which the MGB said could potentially collapse if the island’s carrying capacity is not observed.

Several days ago, MGB Region 6 chief geologist Engineer Mae Magarzo told the media said that “only time can tell” when a structure may collapse because of the sinkholes on the island, which is composed of limestone.

“Ang chemical composition ng limestone is calcium carbonate. When it comes in contact with acid, unti-unti siyang matutunaw. Basta may water, lalo na acid rain... That is why we want the carrying capacity of Boracay observed. As you could see in our geohazard map, almost all of the island is highly susceptible,” she said.

From 789 in 2018, at least 26 new sinkholes have been reported by the MGB after the last Karst Subsidence Hazard mapping in 2022.

For Malay Mayor Frolibar Bautista, there’s no doubt that the island’s carrying capacity is being observed.

Following the island’s rehabilitation in 2018, Boracay was urged to comply with its tourist carrying capacity of 19,215 or a daily capacity of over 6,000.

As the local chief executive, one would think that the mayor has a hold of the hazard map which identifies the exact location of the sinkholes. But he doesn’t.

According to the mayor, a meeting has been set on December 21 to discuss the MGB’s findings.

“I’m sure na ipapakita nila yung mga mapa kung nasaan yang mga sinkhole na yan or kung may mga structures ba nakapatong sa mga sinkholes,” Bautista said.

He is certain he hasn’t seen a sinkhole and even doubts that a structure has been built above one.

“Nakikita naman natin yung mga building natin diyan, bago gawin yan especially yung mga 2nd and 3rd floor, dumaan yan sa test. Requirement yan ng building officials. Since nagstart ang turismo sa Boracay, wala pa akong narinig dito na merong nagcrack na structures or meron bang nag-sag na mga building.”

Where are the sinkholes?

If not the mayor, there would be not better person to know that residents and local officials themselves.

Based on reports, all three barangays in the island have been said to littered with sinkholes -- Manoc-manoc having the most with 293.

But Barangay Kagawad Cristian Gelito said they were taken by surprise upon hearing the news.

“Yung mga taga rito sa barangay nagulat din na bakit ganong karami ang nakita nila. And we actually don’t have the exact information kung saan po ba itong 290-plus identified nila,” Gelito said.

He, however, admitted that in 2018 a team from the MGB made the rounds in their area to survey several deep wells in what is now considered a wetland – a no-build zone.

These deep wells, according to residents, have been present for decades and used to be one of the main sources of water.

“While I walking with the team from DENR as they said, these deep wells might be interconnected daw or there are concerns na may mga sinkholes silang nakita. Pero those were presumptive investigation pa, because what they need to know is they really have to go thru all of those identified na may probability na sinkholes sila.”

After that survey, Gelito said they received no information. This latest development, he hopes, would serve as the chance for the local government and the MGB to meet, process the information, make useful recommendations that eventually be cascaded to residents.

Gelito said those who are most surprised by the news are the elderly who said that not once have they witnessed a structure or landmass collapse on the island.

Recovering Boracay

With Boracay regaining from the COVID-19 pandemic, many fear that the news of hundreds of sinkholes may once again hurt their attempt at recovery.

Local workers who rely heavily on tourism said that at a time when tourist arrivals are just beginning to pick up, reports on the sinkholes and warnings of a collapse is the last thing people need to hear.

“Kami nga mismo taga-rito, hindi namin alam kung ano ang nangyayari. Wala naman kaming balita na may ganoon. Wala rin kaming nakikita sir. Yung key hole nakikita namin pinupuntahan ng mga turista yun. Pero yung ano na yun, wala talaga kaming nakita kahit isa,” said Jun, a paddle board instructor on the island.

While some admitted to not being aware of the news of the sinkholes, those familiar to the MGB’s report said it has somewhat dampened their attempt to make their family getaway memorable.

For Jed Clark, whose trip to Boracay is the 2nd family vacation in the last three years, it would do well for the MGB to pinpoint the exact location the sinkholes.

“Sana kung totoo man, ilabas nila sa publiko para alam ng tao kung saan iiwas pati yung mga turista. Kung baga stress-free itong lugar na ito eh tapos yan nabalitaan natin. Magwo-worry talaga,” he said.

Bad timing

In Barangay Yapak, known for the famous Puka Beach, another local leader is faced with a challenge.

Kagawad Reggiel Sacapaño said he’s now beginning to receive inquiries from residents about the sinkholes.

“May nag-text sa akin nung isang araw, ano raw ba ang sinkhole. Ang pagkarinig ko butas sa ilalim ng lupa. Yun ang pagkaintindi ko sa sinkhole.”

The struggle to explain, he said stems from the lack of information coming from the MGB.

As a local leader, he claims that no coordination was made with the barangay when the survey was conducted. He even challenged those responsible to face them.

“Panawagan ko sa inyo sir, madam, o kung sino man po kayo. Sana bumalik kayo dito sa amin sa barangay ng Yapak para makapag-usap tayo ng maayos para maayos natin ang binalita niyo at ipaabot natin sa mga tao kung may katotohanan po yung mga sinasabi niyo na ganon karami ang sinkhole dito sa Isla ng Boracay,” he said.

Sacapaño advised his fellow residents not to give in to fear.

“Personally sabi ko wala namang ipangamba kasi paano guguho ang bahay ko eh napakaliit lang ang bahay ko. Yung tatamaan lang naman niyan kung may sinkhole ay yung malalaking building. Wag tayong mag panic.”

For those living on the island, the reports at this point is poor timing. Incomplete and unclear information about the sinkholes may inevitably impact what lies ahead for Boracay.

“Yung future ng isla namin, may mae-enganyo pa ba na pumunta, dahil nga identified na 800 sinkholes nakakatakot po yun. Medyo nangangamba po kami, kasi we don't have experts from our end na magsasabi kung ano ang possibility with these sinkholes,” Gelito laments.

ABS-CBN News has reached out to staff of MGB in Region 6 to request for a copy of the hazard map showing the location of the 815 sinkholes. The request, however, was denied pending the approval of environment secretary.

Bautista said a meeting with the MGB in Region 6 has been tentatively slated for December 21. Until then, residents and local officials can only hope that despite detections of additional sinkholes, the island will continue to recover from the overwhelming challenges it has and is continuing to overcome.

