Flu-like illnesses higher, but fatalities decrease: DOH



MANILA - Health Sec. Ted Herbosa on Friday said the agency's epidemiology bureau and surveillance units have monitored a higher number of influenza-like illnesses (ILI) this year compared to last year.



Herbosa said ILI is a group of illnesses that include different diseases with fever, cough, colds, which are caused by different viruses, including COVID-19.



"As of Dec. 2, 2023, a total of 193,148 influenza-like illnesses have been reported nationally. This is 33 percent higher compared to the same period of last year. So tumaas. I think the explanation is - alam niyo na - mas madami na ang people moving around and intermingling so tataas talaga ang respiratory illness," he said a press conference.



"Despite reporting a higher number of cases for this, fatalities natin o namamatay, lower siya. We reported only 271 deaths for this year, compared to 485 reported in the same period last year," he added.



Herbosa said this means more people tend to recover from ILI.



"ILI are mostly self-limiting, people usually recover, lalo na kung viral. From 2023 trends, in the recent 3 to 4 weeks, Oct. 29 to Nov. 11, they were 11 percent lower to the reported cases two weeks prior. Cycle siya, up and down, depending on the number of incident," he shared.



The official encouraged the public to practice minimum health standards - especially for those considered at high risk - and take their routine vaccines - particularly the elderly, as influenza and pneumococcal vaccine are available.

