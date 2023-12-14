EXCLUSIVE: Quiboloy accuser dares pastor to face ex-members

The "Worker's House" in Project 8, QC, which, according to Arlene Camingong-Stone, has three rooms: for Quiboloy, his spiritual wife, and his mother. Courtesy of Arlene Camingong-Stone

MANILA — One of the accusers of religious leader Apollo Quiboloy dared the figurehead of Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) to face them at the Senate when the investigation into his alleged wrongdoings begins next year.

Arlene Camingong-Stone, who claimed she was part of Quiboloy's “inner circle," said that she was raring to testify before the Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality to “tell all” and face the pastor, who she said continues to “hide” from them and “dodge” all complaints against him.

“The main objective here is to hold him accountable. Everything that he does to us... There are women out there, there are young kids out there who are being abused and until now they are still going through that one,” Stone told ABS-CBN News.

“Face us. You know, and admit what you do. Don’t try to hide from anyone or whatever lies he created from the beginning. Parang nagsasawa na kami... Yun bang dina-dodge nyang lahat, even the system. System in the US and the Philippine system, dina-dodge nya. Hindi siya nagpapakita sa mga hearing and lagi syang merong reason. Nakakagalit na talaga,” she added.

QUIBOLOY CAMP SLAMS 'SHAME ALLEGATIONS'

Quiboloy's lawyer Ferdinand Topacio fired back, saying: “Ikaw naman ay hindi naman pinipilit na sumama sa kahit na anong relihiyon. Ikaw naman ay malaya ja kung hindi mo gusto ang doktrina na itinuturo sa iyo ng isang relihiyon, ay puwede ka namang umalis.”

He added that the Senate investigation was "improper."

“That is a lame excuse para itong si Pastor Quiboloy ay hiyain nila... Itong shame allegation na ito ay lilitisin na sa korte ng estados Unidos,” he said in a phone interview.

Quiboloy remains calm because God knows the truth, his lawyer said.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

STONE'S ACCUSATIONS

Stone said she stayed in the KOJC for 9 years as a solicitor of Quiboloy.

She said she, her sister and others joined the “Youth Camp” to search for a “sense of belongingness” and were promised by the KOJC that they would be sent to school, which never happened.

“I was assigned kasi sa Western Mindanao at ayoko nang bumalik doon na para bang napahiya ako. Kasi during that time, I truly believed that he was the anointed one. At lahat ng sinasabi nya, talagang I take that as Bible... na lahat ng sinasabi nya talagang magkakatotoo,” she said.

“As coordinator at that time, sabi nya (Quiboloy) sa amin na sasabihin doon sa mga members ay babalik na si Jesus at lahat ng mga members ay pupunta na ng Davao at magma-migrate na doon, tapos lahat ng kanilang resources, lahat ng kanilang ari-arian, ibenta na at ibigay na doon sa Davao,” Stone added.

She said KOJC members were taught that the “Y2K” or controversial “millennium bug” that was expected to cause widespread computer glitches in 2000 would supposedly herald the “return of Jesus Christ.”

Believing that the world was about to end, Stone said that she doubled her effort in soliciting funds for Quiboloy, and one of those who donated was a woman with cancer who sold her carabao and piece of land for treatment.

Others availed of shark loans so they could donate to what they called as the “Millennial Service,” Stone said.

"So, nagkautang-utang yung mga members. Nawalan sila ng ari-arian, ng kabuhayan,” she alleged.

Ashamed to meet those who donated to Quiboloy, Stone applied for a “leave” and the televangelist supposedly granted her a three-day vacation.

She did not come back after that and went to Manila to start anew, Stone said.

“I don’t have (the) face to face the members. Ano’ng sasabihin ko? Na ‘oh si Quiboloy he is the anointed, but he is a liar at the same time.' So minabuti ko nang umalis,” she said.

“I admit that wholeheartedly (na marami akong naloko)... I don’t think it was my fault. I had the responsibility, but I was young then. I don’t know much. I don’t know anything, all I know was to follow,” she continued

WHAT SENATORS SAY

Sen. Robin Padilla noted that not all Senate witnesses are credible.

“Kailangan imbestigahan ang witnesses kung nagsasabi ng totoo. Dito kakaunti ang witness na nagsasabi ng totoo dito, ang hirap maniwala ng totoo, kinabukasan iba na statement,” he said.

Meanwhile, Sen. Christopher Go said he knew Quiboloy well.



“Makikinig tayo and of course kung ano ang paniniwala ko at pagkakakilala ko sa kanya ay susuportahan ko po siya. Antayin na lang po natin ang investigation at bilang miyembro po ng Senado, we will participate at sa pagkakilala ko rin po kay Pastor Quiboloy, doon po ako magsasalita sa pagkakilala ko kay Pastor Quiboloy,” he said.

Stone appealed to other current and former KJOC members to speak up. She also urged public servants, especially those who are close to Quiboloy, to be fair by giving them a chance to be heard and present their evidence.

“You have to stand for the people and not for any organization... I’m hoping that many of our lawmakers will really look at this kasi this is really serious. Kung hindi natin gagawin ito, it will populate to our country,” Stone said.

“Look at the evidence, look at the data. Because evidence cannot lie. Words can be bent, but the evidence, the data cannot lie... Wag yung ano, come up with a conclusion before running an investigation. That is so unfair. How can we trust our leaders if the leaders behave that way,” she said.