MANILA — Minda, not her real name, lost her 2 sons to the drug war.

The first was mistaken for a drug suspect and shot 16 times.

The second one was arrested by police officers and shot dead inside a police station — 4 shots to the chest, one on the head and 3 on the hands.

But her ordeal did not end with their deaths.

Years after, Minda said police officers would pass by her house and urge her to point to a man as the suspect for the killings, allegedly Caloocan’s most wanted.

At another time, they asked her to sign some documents supposedly to help her case.

But she did not budge.

“Nang hindi ako pumirma, wala silang nakuha sa akin kung anuman ang hinihingi nila, hanggang sa nilagay na nila ako ngayon sa watchlist,” she said.

(When I didn’t sign and they didn’t get whatever they asked from me, they placed me on the drug watchlist.)

“Kako sabi ko, ‘Sir, di pa kayo kontento nilagay niyo ako sa watchlist, bigyan niyo na ako death threat’,” she challenged them.

(You weren’t satisfied with putting my name on the watchlist, why don’t you give me death threats as well?)

Unlike Minda, Reyna (actual name withheld for her protection) was forced by police officers to sign a document saying she was nowhere near the vicinity where her live-in partner was killed.

The truth was, she said, cops shot her husband multiple times right in front of her, just by the doorstep of their house.

“Hindi ko mapigilan, wala po akong magawa,” she said.

(I could not stop them, I was helpless.)

But out of fear for the safety of her children, she said she had no choice but to sign the document.

Minda and Reyna are just two of many families of drug war victims who reported harassment and threats at the hands of law enforcers implicated in the killing of their loved ones.

It is one of the challenges confronting relatives of victims of extrajudicial killings who try to seek justice within the Philippine judicial system, based on the findings by the NGO Initiatives for Dialogue and Empowerment through Alternative Legal Services (IDEALS).

“Out of the almost 900 documented cases ng IDEALS…napakahirap (it is very difficult) even for the lawyers to find access to justice for them in domestic accountability. Why is that? First is yung (the) lack of witnesses,” lawyer Jonnah Morado said.

“Dahil napaka-delikado nung field na to, even for the lawyers actually, mahirap maghanap ng witnesses na ibubuwis ang buhay nila para sa kapitbahay nila o para sa kakilala nila or sa tao na nakita lang nilang nabaril na di nila kakilala at all,” she explained.

(Because this field is very dangerous, it’s very difficult even for lawyers to look for witnesses who will risk their lives for their neighbors or for an acquaintance or someone they don’t know but whom they saw getting shot.)

Apart from IDEALS, another NGO, the Philippines Human Rights Information Center (PhilRights) reported last week that they documented 21 cases of law enforcers “revisiting families, pressuring them for more documents or convincing them to sign waivers to cease their participation with the International Criminal Court (ICC).”

“The families report intimidating and threatening approaches in requesting documents, raising concerns about potential misuse,” said Prof. Nymia Pimentel-Simbulan, PhilRights executive director who expressed concern because these involved kin of victims who complained to the ICC.

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla had previously acknowledged the problem of lack of witnesses in pursuing cases against cops accused of summarily killing drug suspects in police operations, even as he touted the Department of Justice’s (DOJ) own witness protection program.

But for IDEALS, the Philippine government should do more.

“The most important thing is, sa usapin ng human rights, sino ba ang dapat na pinaglalaban ang human rights? Sino ba yung duty-bearers natin? Hindi ba dapat yung government ang tumutulong sa kanila para i-prosecute yung ganitong usapin? Pero ano ba yung tulong na nakukuha nila? Meron ba? Meron ba talagang totoong tulong na naibibigay sa kanila?” Morado asked.

(The most important thing is, on the issue of human rights, who should be fighting for human rights? Who are the duty-bearers? Shouldn’t the government help in prosecuting these cases? But what kind of help do relatives of victims get? Do they get any help at all?)

STRENGTHEN WITNESS PROTECTION PROGRAM

Part of the group’s recommendations is to strengthen the government’s existing witness protection program “to encourage individuals to come forward without fear of retaliation.”

“This includes possible legislation of measures designed to protect not just witnesses but dependents and family members of victims of violations, as well as whistleblowers within law enforcement.”

At present, the Philippines has 2 witness protection programs (WPP) — one under the DOJ and the other under the Commission on Human Rights (CHR).

Created by law, the DOJ WPP provides protection to state witnesses who committed a grave felony and to ordinary witnesses who witnessed a crime, who are willing to testify.

Also covered are victims subjected to threats or their family members up to the second civil degree but live-in partners are excluded.

The CHR’s WPP meanwhile covers survivors or members of their families, including guardians, who are under serious threat, in cases being investigated by the CHR.

But the program was created only by an administrative order and is not automatically funded by law.

In both programs, law enforcers are not included.

To address the gaps, IDEALS will propose new legislation called the "Persons-At-Risk Protection Program Act" where the criteria for extending protection will be based on the risk and threat level assessment.

Persons covered will include common-law spouses, guardians, wards and even human rights defenders and law enforcers who are whistleblowers.

“It’s very difficult for state actors to testify against each other. Napakahirap para sa kanila to implicate yung kabaro nila (It’s very difficult for them to implicate their fellow-police officers)…Number 2 is because there’s no guarantee of protection for them as well,” lawyer Bian Villanueva said.

For other witnesses however, providing testimony will not be a precondition for admission to the program, which will be implemented by the CHR in partnership with civil society organizations.

The draft legislation will also impose heftier fines for violations of the WPP or harassment of witnesses.

Under RA 6981 which created the DOJ WPP, violators are only fined P3,000 or jail time of between 6 months to 1 year.

Violation of CHR’s WPP, on the other hand, may only be considered a basis for being cited in contempt.

The proposed bill will impose a P300,000 penalty for violations or imprisonment for 3 years and 1 day to 6 years, or both.

If the perpetrator is a state actor, the penalty could go up to P500,000 or imprisonment for between 6 years and 1 day to 12 years, or both.

Even attempts to violate the WPP will be penalized, according to IDEALS.

The group has yet to release a copy of the bill.

This early, the group recognized that a key challenge is how to address the disruption caused by the relocation of witnesses and how to provide alternative sources of livelihood while under the WPP.

A bigger challenge is how to get the bill passed into law.

IDEALS senior consultant Mario Maderazo said holding a series of consultations with stakeholders could be the start to make sure that they have a sense of ownership in the bill.

“So yung pagiging urgent bill na ito ay dapat nasa atin din ito. Para siya magiging urgent, marami tayong dapat gawin. Hindi lang legal, hindi lang yung mga lawyers magta-trabaho, pero ang importante ay yung messaging nito ay yung mga kwento ng ating mga nabiktima ng karahasan ng panahon ni Duterte, kailangan kwento nila ay maikwento at makita ito na kwentong may kwenta,” he said.

(The urgency of the bill rests on us. To make it urgent, there are many things we should do, not just legal actions that lawyers take but the important thing is the messaging — the stories of the victims of violence under the Duterte regime. Their stories need to be told and be seen as stories that matter.)