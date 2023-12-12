More 'binge drinkers' during pandemic compared to pre-pandemic: study

General view of wine bottles at Pin Oak Beer & Wine bar in Melbourne, Australia, August 19, 2020. James Ross, EPA-EFE/File.

Nutritionist also reminds to 'eat and control', move more amid holidays

MANILA -- Drinking more? A study of Filipino adults found the prevalence of binge drinking went up in 2022 from before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Binge drinking among adults aged 20 to 59 in selected areas hit 10.5 percent in 2022, up from 9.8 percent in 2019, according to data from the Department of Science and Technology (DOST)-Food and Nutrition Research Institute (FNRI)'s Expanded National Nutrition Survey released Tuesday.

The study defined binge drinking as the "excessive consumption of alcoholic beverages, specifically the intake of four or more standard drinks in a row for females, and five or more standard drinks in a row for males (WHO, 2008) by those who reported drinking alcoholic beverages in the past 30 days".

The prevalence of "current drinkers" in the said age group also increased to 45.4 percent in 2022, from 43.1 percent in 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) defines current drinkers as those "who consumed one or more drinks of any type of alcohol in the year preceding the survey".

For adolescents (10 to 19 years old), current drinkers jumped from 10.1 percent in 2019 to 26.7 percent in 2022.

Meanwhile, for older persons or those aged 60 and above, current drinkers are down to 26.7 percent in 2022 from 28.1 percent in 2019.

Binge drinking in the said age group also decreased from 5.3 percent (2019) to 4 percent (2022).

Dr. Imelda Angeles-Agdeppa, director of the DOST-FNRI, said contributing factors include the lack of physical activity amid the pandemic.

"In the pandemic, they were actually confined in the house. Even smoking, the current smokers actually have also increased. Why? Because they only stay inside the house. And they don't have any other activity. Alam niyo naman ang mga Pilipino, pampalipas oras, if you chat together, there's always something on the table - it's either wine or cigarette smoking," she told reporters.

Dr. Juliard Go, WHO's National Professional Officer, described data on binge drinking as an "important finding".

"It's increasing, particularly among adolescents and adults as well. This is important because, out of all, these are risk factors for cancer, for intentional and unintentional injuries... It can reduce drug performance, absenteeism, alcohol poisoning, alcohol dependence, interpersonal violence, suicide, and drunk driving injuries," he said during a speech.

Meanwhile, smoking prevalence in adolescents is at 4.2 percent in 2022, from 1.6 percent in 2019.

"Those who smoked during the survey either on a 'daily basis' (at least one cigarette a day) or on a 'regular/ occasional basis' (WHO, 2008)," according to DOST-FNRI data.

Current smokers decreased among adults and the elderly, at 17.2 percent in 2022 from 18.1 percent in 2019 for adults, and 14.7 percent in 2022 from 16.7 percent in 2019 for elderly.

-- 'Eat and control' --

People spend time outdoors to engage in different physical activities along the service road of C6 in Taytay, Rizal on January 15, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

Angeles-Agdeppa, also a nutritionist and scientist, advocates choosing quality over the quantity of food, and of eating, and then "controlling".

"If you eat lechon, we advice you to just eat a matchbox size of lechon. If you eat salad, then you can just eat around a half of your cup first. I think what we say is you can eat all. But then take into consideration the amount, and the quality," she said.

Amid parties and gatherings this holiday season, the official believes it is still possible to serve nutritious food - in the same way that food need not be excessive.

"Pwede naman tayo maghanda ng vegetables. Kung wala tayong masyadong maraming pera para sa vegetables, malunggay, saluyot, alugbati, kulitis, you make that into salad. Kumuha lang kayo ng tidbits, you mix it with your kulitis, taginom, kamote tops - any leaves for that matter - kung wala kayong tidbits, vinegar, a little bit of sugar and salt. That's it," she said.

"If you celebrate Christmas, it's not really meant to have lechon, a lot of cakes. Again, if you make this handa, kumain pero kaunti-kaunti lang," she added.

With our without festivities, for Angeles-Agdeppa, physical activity is a must.

"If you eat, you better do physical activity. Kahit saan, kahit na hindi exercise. You better walk or you do some sort of activities in the house. It does not need really exercise in the gym wherein you spend a lot of money. You can just do some sort of body actions just to burn the energy," she said.

"I think that's the main cause of overweight and obesity in the country. It's not more on food really, but then it matters din ng the type of food to be eaten, and of course, the amount of food to be consumed. So our advice as nutritionist is eat in moderation," she added.