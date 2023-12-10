Filipino domestic workers during the awarding ceremony of the “Trashion Show 2023” in Singapore last November. Photo courtesy: Sangeeta Nambiar, Singapore representative of One Billion Rising

SINGAPORE — Filipino domestic workers spent a few of their Sundays off creating and parading their recyclable couture to put a spotlight on their lived experiences abroad.



Shine Marice Carullo, a Filipino domestic worker in Singapore for over 13 years, was crowned grand winner of a “Trashion Show” in Singapore last November alongside her designer and friend, Marilyn Gamayon, also a domestic worker.

“Trashion”, a combination of the words trash and fashion, means to transform recyclable household items into wearable clothing.

The red and white gown that won them a grand prize of 500 Singaporean dollars (P20,700), crown, trophy, sash, and sponsor giveaways were made from grocery store plastic bags, apple wraps, rice bags, and disposable plates, according to Gamayon.

Filipino domestic worker Shine Marice Carullo wearing a gown made from recyclable materials for the “Trashion Show 2023” in Singapore. Photo courtesy: Shine Marice Carullo

TRASH TO BEAUTY

Kaugnay, an organization of Filipino migrant workers in Singapore, was behind the “trashion show” that featured 25 incredible gowns made from coffee sachets, newspapers, plastic utensils, and other materials that can be found in a home.



Jo Ann Dumlao of Kaugnay said that since pageants in Singapore are mostly about beauty and luxury, their organization wanted to hold an event that could champion Filipinos’ creativity, skills, and resourcefulness.

“Para maipakita na hindi na lang pagmomop ang alam na gawin, na creative din... That they are creative, skillful [at] na marunong din sila gumawa ng iba’t ibang bagay [na] pwede maipagmalaki,” she said referring to Filipino domestic workers.

"Trashion Show 2023" contestants in Singapore wearing their pieces created from recyclable materials and household items. Photo courtesy: Sangeeta Nambiar, Singapore representative of One Billion Rising and Jo Ann Dumlao of Kaugnay.

Dumlao, who is also a domestic worker, explained that the emphasis on using household items was to give a subtle nod to their everyday use of these materials.

“Ito kasi ‘yung nahahawakan namin, ito ‘yung nagagamit namin... after magamit ng employers, they’ll just throw it in the trash bin,” she said.

Gamayon shared that she specifically wanted to use plastic bags for the gown as it was the most common item she would spot. She also said she only spent 10 Singaporean dollars for the creation of the entire gown and this was from purchasing hot melt glue sticks that she used to hold the pieces together.

Filipino domestic worker Marilyn Gamayon creates a gown from recyclable materials that made her win the “Trashion Show 2023” competition in Singapore. Video courtesy: Marilyn Gamayon

According to Gamayon, it took her almost a month to complete the entire gown with only a glue gun in hand and some basic knowledge of sewing.

“Night talaga [ginagawa], pinagpupuyatan ko po ‘yan... sobrang hirap po ng ginawa ko pero worth it naman,” she said, adding how supportive her employers were.

Beyond the grand prize, the duo also took home the “Environmental Friendly” award and “Creativity” award for their “trashion show" gown.

TREATED LIKE TRASH

The “trashion show” also had another meaning behind it, according to Dumlao, which was to highlight the plight of Filipino domestic workers abroad.



“Kami, ‘yung mga domestic workers, long hours ‘yung trabaho namin. It's like wala kami pahinga. Ginagawa namin lahat to easen the lives of our employers. Pero, some of the employers still treat their helpers like trash,” she said.

In June 2023, Singapore’s Ministry of Manpower recorded approximately 276,600 migrant domestic workers in their country.

Carullo is among those workers who unfortunately suffered abuse at the hands of her employer.

She said she used to clock in from 5:30 a.m. to 12 m.n., with this employer. Beyond the long hours, Carullo added that she also experienced both emotional and physical abuse from her employer.



“‘Yung marami kang maririnig sa amo na maraming masasakit na salita tapos dumating din po ‘yung time na medyo sasaktan niya na po ako, physically,” she shared, taking pauses in between to take a breath.

Filipino domestic worker Shine Marice Carullo recalls her experience of being abused by an employer in Singapore.

After enduring three years with the abusive employer, Carullo reported these incidents to the authorities and was swiftly rescued from her situation.



“Pinapalakas na lang ‘yung loob namin... hindi po kami pinapabayaan dito, tinutulungan po talaga kami nila,” she said, referring to authorities in Singapore.

Now with a kinder and better employer, Carullo says she is on the path to healing.



Feeling grateful for participating and winning the “trashion show”, she reflected on the experience, saying it validated her belief that something that can be perceived and treated as trash can also be celebrated and seen as beautiful.

“'Yung tingin po nila sa amin, ganito lang kami pero mayroon po kaming ibubuga. Maipapakita ‘yung talent namin,” Carullo said as she recalled her crowning moment.

“Kasi ang tingin sa amin ang baba eh. Parang ganito nga, basura tingin samin ng iba. Pero, sa basura, meron din makikitang maganda,” she added.

December is the Month of Overseas Filipinos in the Philippines while International Migrants Day is celebrated every December 18th.