UP researchers warn vs parasites in raw vegetables, seafood

MANILA - Scientists reminded the public to thoroughly wash and cook their fresh produce and seafood as a precautionary measure against parasites.

Researchers from the University of the Philippines Diliman College of Science's Institute of Biology found that Toxoplasma gondii (T. gondii), the parasite that causes toxoplasmosis, is fairly common in vegetables and oysters that they sampled from local markets in central Luzon.

Among the vegetables tested were lettuce, cabbage, carrots, cauliflower and mung bean sprouts.

The study, conducted by Cielo Emar M. Paraoan, Ren Mark D. Villanueva, and Marie Christine M. Obusan, found that six out of sixty or 10 percent of the collected vegetable samples contained T. gondii.

Four out of 44 samples, or 9.09 percent of the oyster samples were also contaminated.

Although the study only tested a small sample size, it provides evidence that T. gondii may be transmitted through vegetables and oysters sold in supermarkets and public markets.

It also underscores the importance of proper handling and preparation of fresh produce, as well as better management of biological pollutants.

T. gondii is one of the most infectious parasites in the world, affecting almost a third of the world's population. Among those vulnerable to infection are the pregnant and immunocompromised.

While most people do not present any symptoms, T. gondii can cause flu-like symptoms like fever, headache and muscle aches. In severe cases, it can also cause inflammation of the brain and blurry vision.

Treatments for toxoplasmosis are available, and symptomatic individuals are advised to seek timely medical attention.

The authors' study was published in the October 2023 issue of the Philippine Journal of Science.