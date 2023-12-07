MANILA - Excessive gadget use and low education quality are identified as key factors contributing to the reported lag of the Philippines in the 2022 Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA) results, according to experts.



Psychologist Dr. Camille Garcia emphasized that prolonged exposure to gadgets and social media can hinder children's learning.



"Yung attention span mo at yung concentration na-lilimit siya kasi ito'y isa sa mga distractions. Hindi lang ito yung nakakaantala ng progress ng isang tao, pati yung the way you think yung critical thinking na sinasabi, eh medyo naaapektuhan," Garcia said.

The PISA results showed that Filipino students dedicate ten hours daily to using gadgets for both studying and leisure. Notably, dedicating more time to using gadgets for academic purposes, especially in mathematics, correlates with improved performance. This serves as compelling evidence that gadget usage significantly influences the academic performance of Filipino students.



The results also revealed a struggle for 15-year-old Filipino students in math, reading, and science compared to other students in other countries. Despite participating in PISA since 2018, the Philippines has shown minimal improvement, ranking 76 out of 81 countries.



Lizamarie Compoamor-Olegario, an associate professor at UP College of Education, highlighted the long-standing issue of poor education quality in the Philippines, which played a role in the country's low PISA score.



"For a long time kasi, nagsasuffer na tayo sa poor quality education. Masyado pa rin tayong traditional na behavioristic approach.. yung natatap pa rin na competency ay yung low order na tinatawag," she said.



The focus on low-order competencies, primarily memorization, has been a persistent challenge. Dr. Compoamor-Olegario emphasized the need for a shift towards problem-solving, a key aspect measure in PISA.



"Ang level ng PISA ay problem solving..hindi talaga natin natatarget yung competencies," she added.



The Department of Education (DepEd) acknowledged the challenges and emphasized the need for a holistic approach to address various factors affecting the education system.



"Hindi rin kasalanan ng ating mga guro kasi yung sistema...Halo-halo yung factors, curriculum, teaching qualities, learner wellbeing...Isang malaking sanhi din yung socio-economic situation..The problem is more than just a curriculum," said DepEd spokesperson Michael Poa.



The DepEd plans to launch a National Learning Recovery Program to address students' learning gaps, including national reading, math, and science programs.



"Yun yung ating national reading program, national math program, national science program at nagsimula na tayo dito sa national learning camp..Bukod dyan, Magkakaroon tayo ng catch up Fridays, every Friday read, read, read lang ang mga bata," Poa said in an interview with Teleradyo Serbisyo's Gising Pilipinas.



Dr. Compoamor-Olegario suggested that the country's education system needs a significant overhaul, including changes in teaching methods and teacher training. She also pointed out the need for a more consultative and realistic approach to education reform.



"Ang problema lagi sa education reform natin top bottom...dapat yan consultative, nanggagaling sa mga teachers...feasible ba yung nasa modules sa sitwasyon nila...so mataas yung voice ng mga teachers, parents at students kung ano yung realidad nila," she said.



In an interview with ANC, Senator Win Gatchalian, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Basic Education, said he is hopeful that the Philippines will recover once the Matatag curriculum is fully implemented, addressing concerns raised by the recent PISA scores. However, he acknowledged that the effects may take additional years to become evident.



"Education is a long term investment...in the next 3 to 4 years, we'll see the full rollout of the Matatag curriculum, but obviously, not after 4 years, we will feel that effect probably after a few more years," Gatchalian said.

RELATED VIDEO