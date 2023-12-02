Experts warn parents on 'unhealthy food'

Many budget-conscious mothers in Metro Manila often go to Divisoria in Manila, where all kinds of affordable goods can be found.



Among them is Liza Vargas, mother of preschoolers Mark Lester and Mitch Naiza Bulanadi – who she tagged along in Divisoria for their Christmas needs.



Given the meager salary of her husband who works as a security guard, Liza has adopted the habit of buying cheap snacks like cupcakes and fruit juices for their children aside from “a little allowance”.



“Kasi yun ang murang bilihin,” she said, when asked why she prefers these food for her children.



But when at home their kids regularly eat complete meals that include vegetables and even fruits which she also sells.



For two-year-old Althea Ann Saguyong, a delicious meal is a combination of papaya and hotdog, which they readily give for her appetite, said her grandmother Grace, who is selling bags in Divisoria.



A little different when it comes to six-year old Thalea Cholea who was personally checking and choosing cabbage that she wants to be mixed with corned beef, said her mother Jocelyn Castillo.



Jocelyn said, she doesn’t allow Thalea to be exposed to processed foods, not only because of the preservatives, but also because she finds these more expensive.



PEDIATRICIAN’S POINT OF VIEW



Manila Doctors Hospital senior pediatrician Dr. Cynthia Cuayo-Juico, in a separate interview, underlined the worsening health of Filipino children today, which she believes is due to the proliferation of unhealthy foods, plus the lethargic lifestyle of many Filipinos.

“Kailangang magdasal na tayo. Ganoon sya ka-alarming,” said Cuayo-Juico, former chairperson of the Philippine Pediatrics Association.



She said there are children today who are born diabetic.



She also has patients as young as two years old suffering from diabetes.



Cuayo-Juico who has more than 40 years of pediatrics experience, said the main culprit why many children today are unhealthy, is because of the ack of time of working parents to daily go to the market and prepare healthy and fresh food for their kids.



Parents or guardians would oftentimes prepare processed food or instant noodles, resulting to in their children’s poor mental development.



Cuayo-Juico said noodles can still be saved or bring nutrition to children if parents would mix it with egg, meat or vegetables.



It’s important to teach children how to eat fruits like bananas to ensure ample potassium in their body, as well as meat, vegetables and fish to ensure their complete “go, grow and grow” nutritional requirements, she pointed out.



Parents should also learn to train their children to regularly drink water instead of iced tea or other colored drinks, Cuayo-Juico said.



“Meron akong nakitang pasyente noon talagang sa sakit ng binti niya (due to lack of potassium) na-ICU namin... very alarming... okay lang sana kung obese at diabetes pero nagdu-doktor pa rin at nakakatapos ng pag-aaral. Ang problema, ang hina talaga ng henyo, ang hina ng mental, kasi ang nagiging meryenda nila maliban sa merienda ay biscuits lang,” she said.



“We are the ones responsible for what our child is. Kasi hindi naman niya alam yan eh,” she added.



THE FUTURE OF FILIPINO CHILDREN



Health reform advocate Dr. Tony Leachon said Filipinos’ average life expectancy today is now only up to 71 years old, which could further decrease because of laid back lifestyle, coupled with smoking, harmful drinking, having unhealthy diet, and lack of exercise.



While heart-related problems continue to remain as the leading cause of deaths in the Philippines, diabetes comes next, according to Leachon.



According to the Department of Science and Technology (DOST), one in every 7 children aged 5 to 19 years old, are either overweight or obese.



A UNICEF study meantime stated that 74 percent of Filipino children today – aged 13 to 15 years old – refuse to eat vegetables; while 38 percent of children drink carbonated drink every day.



These practices, if not addressed properly, will result in having 30 percent of Filipino adults by year 2030 either obese or overweight, thereby making the Philippine population as “unhealthy", Leachon said.



"Kailangan mong ilagay sa curriculum kung ano ang dapat kainin, dapat mag-exercise, itigil ang paninigarilyo, alcohol,” Leachon said.



PROTECTING CHILDREN’S HEALTH



To protect children’s health amid the proliferation of unhealthy food in the market, advocacy group Imagine Law has launched a campaign to raise public awareness about the issue, and is now lobbying for the immediate crafting of laws that would guard children’s health with the food they eat.



“Ang isang adbokasiya kahit nakakaalarma ang studies like the rising number of overweight and obesity among children is an alarming issue, it’s not enough to have that. We need Congress to pass legislation to address that. Because it’s only through legislation that our industries will have the legal mandate... para kumilos sila at aksyunan (ang panawagan),” said Atty. Natasha Daphne Marcelo, Imagine Law’s Project Manager for Regulation of Unhealthy Food Marketing.



“We can call it (obesity and overweight among children) a silent pandemic 'di ba po?... if we do not act now po by 2030, magiging 30 percent po ang magkakaroon ng overweight o obesity. So, it’s very alarming that we are not yet placing much national attention into this issue,” Marcelo added.



She said medical expenses of every family must also be equated to the government’s growing obligation to support to health needs of people. This means that the more sick Filipinos are, the bigger the budget is needed for the government to shoulder their hospitalization, medicines and all.



“It’s not just an individual problem na kung sino ang may sakit na bata may diabetes, siya lang ang mamo-mroblema habangbuhay. It’s a problem that we as a society will bear because it’s a public issue already,” Marcelo stressed.



Andrea Trinidad, CEO of Rabah Consulting, also acknowledged the reality that many children today grow unhealthy due to the proliferation of food and drinks that falsely promise to provide complete nutrition.



Trinidad makes it a point to only accept clients that promote healthy food for kids.



Part of her advocacy, she said, is to encourage parents and children to eat healthy, in her every food project.



She said their advertisements automatically include a chef, or a nutrition expert in the item that they promote.



One of the best way to do that, she said, is to use of a mother and child as product endorsers.



“Ang Filipino kasi, very impressionable... celebrities ang ginagamit nila if you want to impress the market,” she said.



“Factor din talaga yung packaging. So kapag kunyari nagla-launch kami noon, may mascot pa yan, tapos nagke-create kami ng event attended by celebrities na kunyari may celebrity chef ka, and then itinuturo ni celebrity chef how to create healthy foods for their kids,” she said.



Trinidad is hoping that other communicators would do the same to help educate and encourage parents to protect their children against those unhealthy foods.



