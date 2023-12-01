Campaign vs HIV stigma, discrimination launched

A volunteer shows condoms symbolizing awareness and support for people with AIDS to mark World AIDS Day in Taguig, south of Manila, Philippines, Dec. 1, 2018. World AIDS Day is observed every December 1 with calls from international health and advocacy organizations for the public to get involved in programs for awareness, prevention and treatment of HIV/AIDS. EPA-EFE Stringer/File





MANILA — As part of the celebration of World AIDS Day on December 1, the United Nations AIDS program and other advocacy groups launched a campaign aimed at reducing the stigma and discrimination experienced by people living with HIV.



The Visibility is Key Campaign features a series of videos of people diagnosed with HIV who share their experiences and information about the virus, UNAIDS Philippines Country Director Lui Ocampo said.

“The campaign seeks to break down barriers by putting a spotlight on the lives of courageous individuals who have been living with HIV and leading the country’s HIV response,” said Ocampo.

Terrie Casuncad, a campaign participant, said: "Since makikita na yung mukha ko at kung paano ko sabihin yung kuwento ko... mas nag-solidify yung mismong storya at mismong mukha ng PLHIV (people living with HIV), na ganito kami, normal pa rin naman na nagagawa rin naman ang gusto naming ginagawa kahit na before kami ma-diagnose."

"Iyon yung mahalaga na gusto naming masabi, that's the reason why shared our stories through this kind of platform," he said.

(Since my face can be seen, we can better tell the public that we are still normal and can do what we want to do even before we were diagnosed. That's the important thing we want to convey, that's the reason why we shared our stories through this kind of platform.)

Ocampo hopes that through the videos, which can be seen on the social media pages of various advocacy groups and the PLHIV community, the public will have a better understanding of HIV.

“Persons living with HIV can lead healthy and happy lives and can contribute to nation-building. Highlighting their stories will dispel misconceptions, foster empathy, and create an environment of acceptance," said Ocampo.

HIV DATA

There were 1,518 new cases of HIV in June 2023, with 466 cases in the 15-24 age group and 724 in the 25-34 age group, according to data from the HIV/AIDS and ART Registry of the Philippines.

Ocampo suggests that this may be due to a lack of sufficient education or knowledge among youth about the issue of HIV.

"Yung mga kabataan natin ngayon, they are engaging in sexual activities much much earlier. This is based on the young adult and fertility survey, again validated by the DOH survey na doon sa datos na iyon sinasabi, sexual debut average is 16 years old pero puwedeng much earlier at 12 years old. Mayroon tayong mga na diagnose at even at 10 years old, HIV sexual transmission," Ocampo said.

(Our youth today are engaging in sexual activities much earlier. This is based on the young adult and fertility survey, again validated by the Department of Health survey. According to that data, the average age of sexual debut is 16 years old, but it can happen much earlier, even at 12 years old. We have cases of diagnosis even at 10 years old, involving HIV sexual transmission.)

Ocampo said the increase in HIV cases among young people could also be due to a lack of access to condoms.

Based on the latest survey, only 40 percent of respondents were using condoms, he said.

The Department of Health said the increase in diagnosed cases among young people with HIV could also be attributed to more widespread testing.

"People are less afraid to get themselves tested, so we are able to catch more," said DOH Assistant Secretary Beverly Lorraine Ho.

"But, at the same time, we do not deny that there could be a reason, for example, the lack of knowledge and attitudes regarding the use of certain tools that can protect people, whether that is taking PrEP (pre-exposure prophylaxis) or using condoms," she said.

LET COMMUNITIES LEAD

The PLHIV community hopes that the government will further support initiatives focused on their well-being, such as the call to Let Communities Lead during this year's World AIDS Day celebration.

"Ang laki ng tulong ng communities, to cite an example during pandemic when our government was focused on providing COVID services, iyong ating community continued providing HIV services despite all the lockdowns and we want to continue doing that," Ocampo said.

(The communities have been a great help. To cite an example, during the pandemic when our government was focused on providing COVID services, our community continued providing HIV services despite all the lockdowns, and we want to continue doing that.)

But he noted that community-led organizations face funding problems as they are "dependent on donors and development partners."

"Very few of them are generating their own resources, so what we want...is for the government to support in terms of investing resources to our community-led organizations so that they can continue providing services," said the representative of UNAIDS to the Philippines.