The main battle area (MBA) of Marawi City after five months of fighting between government troops and ISIS-influenced terrorists. Fernando G. Sepe Jr., ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA — The death of Islamic State leader Abu al-Hassan al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi was not a fatal blow to the militant network that has terrorized many countries, a security analyst said.

Dr. Rommel Banlaoi, president of the Philippine Society for Intelligence and Security Studies, said the death of al-Hassan will only serve as a momentary setback to terrorism, explaining that his followers “may be down, but not totally defeated.”

“Like what we have seen in the past, the death of one leader will not stop their fighters from continuing their violent activities,” Banlaoi told ABS-CBN News on Thursday.

“Hindi nadisrupt ang activities ng IS under the leadership of al-Hassan al-Qurayshi. With the new successor, we expect the continuation of their activities. Siguro may slowdown sa activities because of the rigorous campaign against them, but they will not stop their activities,” he added.

A spokesman for the Islamic State jihadist group said in an audio message released on Wednesday that al-Hassan, an Iraqi, was killed “in combat with enemies of God”, without elaborating on the date and circumstances of his death.

In a statement, the United States Central Command confirmed al-Hassan’s death, saying he was killed by the Free Syrian Army in Dar’a province in mid-October.

“The death of Abu al-Hassan al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi in mid-October is another blow to ISIS. This operation was conducted by the Free Syrian Army in Dar’a province in Syria. ISIS remains a threat to the region. CENTCOM and our partners remain focused on the enduring defeat of ISIS,” the USCENTCOM’s statement read.

The IS spokesman also identified the group’s new leader as Abu al-Hussein al-Husseini al-Qurayshi.

Banlaoi said little is known about al-Hussein at present.

“We know little about him. Hindi pa natin napoprofile… Right now, personally, I have little knowledge about this new leader, but I know that he is from Iraq. If he’s coming from Iraq, he will continue the blatant and brutal approaches of the IS,” the security analyst said.

In the Philippines, a few local militant groups have pledged allegiance to the Islamic State’s new leader, Banlaoi shared.

“There will be changes in the current state of terrorism in the Philippines,” he said.

“In fact, last November 22, we have noted that armed groups in Mindanao already pledged allegiance to the new leader of the IS even before the IS announced publicly the successor. We have seen the circulation of videos coming from the Turaipe group urging their followers to continue the jihad and be persistent in their fight to establish the IS in the Philippines.”

"That means they still have active followers in the Philippines. Their followers persist… They are also adjusting, evolving and adapting. They have become resilient. They are persistent threats," he also said.

Following the death of al-Hassan, Banlaoi said it is not unlikely that there will be sympathy attacks from local IS-linked groups, stressing that law enforcement agencies must strengthen their security and counter-terrorism measures.

“Based on our experiences in the past with the death of Osama bin Laden, al-Baghdadi, we saw sympathy attacks worldwide. We saw similar incidents in the Philippines, so we should guard ourselves for possible retaliatory activities by their followers in the Philippines,” he said. “The recruitment continues. In fact, I am bothered by the nature of their recruitment. They are not only recruiting men; they are recruiting females and young people.”

He went on: “We have to strengthen our fight in two areas: intelligence gathering because it is very important for prevention and countermeasures; and countering the financing of terrorism. Without financing, it’s very difficult for them to operate.”

In a statement, the Armed Forces of the Philippines said it would continue vigorous efforts to prevent and counter terrorist activities in the country.

“We have an effective formula in preventing and countering violent extremism (PCVE) that resulted to the neutralization of more or less 50 members of the local terrorist groups for the last three months. The neutralization of outside support and influence, if there is any, will surely contribute to the accomplishment of the AFP’s mission in preventing terrorism for the security and benefit of our people,” AFP acting spokesperson Col. Medel Aguilar told ABS-CBN News in a text message.

Al-Hassan is the second IS leader to be killed this year. The Islamic State’s previous leader, Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi, was killed earlier this year in a US raid in Idlib province in northern Syria.

His predecessor, ISIS founder Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, was hunted down by the Americans in a raid, also in Idlib, in October 2019.

