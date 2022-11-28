Creative rendition of SARS-CoV-2, displaying 3D prints of virus particles (colorized red and teal/blue; the red virus surface is covered with teal/blue spike proteins that enable the virus to enter and infect human cells), and a background image that is a colorized scanning electron micrograph of a cell (blue) infected with the Omicron strain of the virus (red). Note: not to scale. Credit: NIAID

MANILA — The Philippines recorded 8,032 additional COVID-19 cases in the past week, the Department of Health said Monday.

From Nov. 21 to 27, an average of 1,147 daily infections were recorded in the country, which is 0.3 percent higher compared to the previous week.

Of the new infections during the week, 5 or 0.06 percent were severe and critical, according to DOH's latest bulletin.

As of Sunday, 599 or 9.3 percent of COVID-19 admissions were in severe and critical condition, the agency said.

At least 526 or 21.6 percent of 2,430 intensive care unit beds for COVID-19 patients were occupied. The non-ICU bed utilization rate was at 25.2 percent.

During the past week, the DOH has also verified 120 more COVID-related fatalities, citing late encoding of death information. The deaths occurred in the following months:

19 in November 2022

3 in October 2022

2 in September 2022

8 in February 2022

11 in January 2022

2 in December 2021

15 in October 2021

15 in September 2021

19 in August 2021

5 in July 2021

8 in June 2021

2 in May 2021

6 in March 2021

1 in January 2021

1 in December 2020

1 in October 2020

1 in August 2020

1 in July 2020

As of November 27, some 73 million people in the country are already fully vaccinated against the respiratory disease, the DOH said.

Of the figure, around 20 million have received their first boosters.

On Monday, the DOH reported 1,083 new COVID-19 infections on bringing the total caseload to 4,034,658 since the pandemic started.

The nation's active COVID-19 cases now stand at 18,507, while total recoveries is at 3,951,543.

The Department of Health data also logged 14 new deaths, raising the total COVID death toll to 64,608.

Of the total number of new cases, 452 are from Metro Manila.

Last week, the DOH confirmed it had detected 14 cases of of omicron subvariant BQ.1, which is more contagious and better at evading immunity.

Thirteen of the cases were found in Cordilleras, Ilocos Region, Calabarzon, Central Visayas, and Metro Manila, the agency said.

The BQ.1, which is a sublineage of omicron BA.5, is considered a variant of interest by the European Center for Disease Control.

A VOI is coronavirus variant with genetic changes that are predicted or known to alter virus characteristics such as transmissibility, disease severity and immune escape.

The BQ.1 is driving up COVID-19 infections in the US, UK, and parts of Europe.

