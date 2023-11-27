To kick off the celebration of Pride Month, the Lagablab LGBTQI+ network hold an equality rally at the Boy Scout Circle in Quezon City on June 2, 2023 to call for an end to discrimination and pass the SOGIE Equality Bill. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Groups also call for passage into law of SOGIESC bill, which faces opposition in the Senate

MANILA — Local government worker Jay Hijos did not expect that wearing earrings to work would get him into trouble.

“Nilapitan ako ng isang tao na may mataas na posisyon. Sinabihan ako ng masama. Sinabihan ako na ang mga bading daw ay dapat di raw masyadong maging bading sa pagtatrabaho dahil nakakaapekto raw sa trabaho. At talagang hinila ang aking hikaw na nagdulot ng minor injury,” he recalled.

Stunned by what happened, Jay did not speak up nor complain.

“Kung ako bilang isang batang professional na kahit paano kilala sa amin ay nakaranas ng diskriminasyon, paano na lang kaya yung mga hindi nakaka-express ng kanilang saloobin kung sila ay nakaranas?” he said.

Renson Gloriane, an employee for a private corporation, also got called out for her long hair at work.

No less than the second in command in the company asked her immediate supervisor to talk to her but she pushed back.

“Sabi ko, ‘Sir, kung ang susukatin is yung buhok versus dun sa pagtatrabaho ko, sana hindi ako pinarangalang Dakilang Manggagawa’…Hindi tayo sinusukat kung ano yung kulay, kung anong itsura, kung ano yung pagkatao natin. Susukatin tayo dun sa magandang produktibo at mataas na produktibo natin sa paggagawa,” she said.

She was eventually allowed to keep her hair long.

Various labor groups press for passage of SOGIESC Equality bill to prevent discrimination in the workplace due to gender identity and expression. They also call on the Senate to concur with the ratification of ILO Convention 190 which addresses violence and harassment at work. Mike Navallo, ABS-CBN News

At a press conference Monday, members of the LGBTQIA+ community shared examples of discrimination, harassment and violence at work on account of their gender identity and expression.

It’s a situation that various labor groups seek to end with the passage into law of the Sexual Orientation, Gender Identity, Gender Expression and Sex Characteristics (SOGIESC) bill pending in Congress and the Senate’s concurrence in the International Labor Organization (ILO) Convention 190.

The SOGIESC bill seeks to penalize discriminatory acts against the LGBTQIA+ community, such as expelling or refusing admission to schools, imposing disciplinary actions, denying medical services and making gender as a criteria for promotion or hiring.

ILO Convention 190 or the Convention on Violence and Harassment in the World of Work, on the other hand, was ratified by President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos, Jr. and endorsed to the Senate for ratification on October 13.

The treaty defines “violence and harassment” and “gender-based violence and harassment” and expands the coverage of the “world of work” not just in the workplace but also to work-related trips and when commuting to and from work.

It also covers employees regardless of status, those who have been terminated, and even work volunteers and interns.

Advocates note however that there is a gap in terms of data on gender-based violence at work.

While there are data on sexual harassment and violence against women, other forms of violence are not well-documented, said Jill Roque from the Public Services Labor Independent Confederation (PSLINK), Public Services International (PSI) and Women Workers United (WWU).

They hope the Senate’s concurrence with the ratification of ILO Convention 190 will help address that gap since there will be commitments to build a database on gender-based violence.

A Senate panel is set to hear arguments for or against concurrence with the ratification on ILO Convention 190 on Tuesday, November 28.

Advocates are confident the Senate will concur because this will make the Philippines the first country in Asia to ratify the treaty.

But the passage of SOGIESC bill into law is still facing challenges. It has passed the committee level at the House of Representatives and is waiting for second reading.

In the Senate, it was referred back to the Committee on Rules for further study, after 19 senators expressed apprehension and voted for a panel to conduct additional hearings.

Despite the hurdles, labor groups who “came out” to support both the SOGIESC bill and ILO Convention 190 said they would continue pushing for an end to discrimination, harassment and violence, vowing to hold protest actions on November 30, traditionally considered Bonifacio Day.

“Just as the Katipunan founded by Bonifacio served as a platform for freedom and equality during the Spanish colonial rule, we in the Philippine labor movement should also serve as a platform for freedom and equality of all workers regardless of their SOGIESC. We should stand together with our fellow workers who continue to face various forms of violence and harassment at work because of their gender identity or expression,” the group said in a statement read aloud during the presscon.

“No worker should be treated unfairly or differently, or denied their human and labor rights, just because of their SOGIESC. No worker should be discriminated, marginalized, and harassed just because of their SOGIESC. All workers, regardless of their SOGIESC, have the right to feel safe, have decent jobs and equal opportunities at work. There is no place for discrimination, hatred, violence and harassment in the world of work,” it added.

The labor groups who are part of the LABOR UNITED Against Gender-based Violence and Harassment in the World of Work include PSLINK, PSI, WWU, Alliance of Filipino Workers, Federation of Free Workers, Filipina Women’s Network, Philippine Independent Public Sector Employees Association and other company-based or agency-based employees’ unions.