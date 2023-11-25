Why a teacher chose to serve in a 'last-mile school'

Watch more News on iWantTFC

For 13 years now, 37-year-old Marjoe Santonia would ride her motorcycle daily and pass through narrow, winding and often slippery roads, just to reach the Cristo Elementary School in Donsol, Sorsogon.

Situated in the far-flung area with limited public transportation, this school has been identified by the Department of Education (DepEd), as one of the country’s last mile schools.

“Minsan mahirap po talaga kasi nagmomotor may mga pagkakataon na madulas ang kalsada at maulan. Tapos naaksidente ako papunta dito, nagmomotor ako, iyon ang feeling ko hindi na ako makakaalis sa kalsada, akala ko mamamatay ako,” she told ABS-CBN News.

Marjoe admits family members have tried convincing her to move to Canada where teachers are paid more than double the amount she’s earning, and given better benefits and health care. She was also told she could bring her family members along.

But Marjoe’s dedication to her work proved stronger than the lure of a more comfortable life abroad. She stressed, it’s “personal calling” to help Filipino children learn the foundational skills of reading and writing.

“Pinipili ko pa rin manatili dahil po sa aking mga estudyante. Sabi ko bakit ako doon mag-seserve tapos iiwan ko po ang kapwa Pilipino na tiwangwang ang pagkatuto na walang nalalaman? Matagal na ako sa serbisyo kaya sabi ko kayang kaya ko na ito. Dito po ako magseserbisyo sa mga estudyante,” she said.

“Kailangan po ng dedikasyon ng isang guro para ang isang estudyante lalo na po sa Grade 1 ay matuto sa pagbabasa at sulat. So tuwang tuwa na po ako niyan kapag ang estudyante ko ay natuto na magbasa at the end ng klase o end of the quarter,” she added.

Early this year, Teacher Marjoe got into an accident and was advised to go on “rehabilitation leave” for six months.

However, she refused to complete her recovery period due to her concern for her pupils.

“Walang naghahandle sa pupils ko so bumalik ako after three months… Sabi ko po iyong pagkatuto nila sobrang late na kasi wala pong nag-sub kasi rehabilitation leave po [ako],” she said.

“Kaliwa lang naman ito, tapos kanan ko pwede naman ako masulat, pwede ako magcheck pwede ako magbasa. Sabi ko kaya ko ito kaya ko ito kaya bumalik po ako,” she added.

'MULTI-GRADE TEACHER'

Cristo Elementary School implements the “combination learning” or the “multi-grade system” since only 57 students attend here.

There are only four classrooms with five teachers, including the school principal.

Marjoe handles grades 3 and 4 pupils who both attend the same class at the same time.

“Isang delivery nalang po ng lesson tapos magkaiba nalang po ang activity nila. So ngayon Grade 4 higher po sila, tapos sa Grade 3 medyo lower ang activity kasi nga mababa pa ang grade,” she explained.

“Pagdating sa lesson kailangan mag-prepare sa slow, sa average tapos sa advance tapos sa Grade 4 ganoon din. Kaya kumbaga kung tutuusin ilang lesson plan ang iprepare, ilang activity sheets ang ipe-pepare. Ang dami na po noon,” she added.

Alongside the problem of teaching load are the inadequate facilities and equipment for last mile school teachers, Teacher Marjoe said.

The school also has limited cellphone signal, with no access to the internet as well.

To provide for all her teaching needs, Teacher Marjoe normally shoulders the expenses from her own salary.

“Kagaya ng ginagamit namin na laptop kasi nagaano kami ng sarili namin, bumibili para po makapag-print kami, makapagresearch kami. Tapos wala pong signal, walang internet kailangan naming magload ng sarili namin para makpagresearch po kami para maibigay po namin sa mga bata ang kailangan talaga nila matutunan,” she added.

“Kulang din ang sahod namin so sana madagdagan din ang sahod namin kasi hindi kaya i-support ang pangangailangan sa pamilya tapos kailangan pa naming gumastos sa sariling pera para po sa mga bata. So bale dalawa po ang pinaglalanan namin ng sweldo,” she said.

ASSISTANCE FROM DEPED

Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte on Thursday visited the school to lead the inauguration of two newly constructed classrooms.

She also distributed laptops to each teacher.

Duterte guaranteed that separate funds would be allocated for the development of last mile schools.

Last mile schools, according to the Department of Education (DepEd), are those with less than four classrooms, usually makeshift and non-standard types, with limited access to utilities, are commonly located in far-flung mountains and isolated islands, among others.

“Ito iyong mga paaralan na tinututukan natin na maprioritize sa pagbibigay ng classrooms, iba pa sila sa general universe ng mga eskwelahan na nangangailangan ng additional classrooms kasi mahalaga din na ma-cater at maibigay agad ang mga pangangailangan ng mga geographically disadvantaged na mga paaralan,” Duterte told reporters in Sorsogon Province.

“Ang prioritization natin dahil limited ang budget ng Department of Education ay ang school personnel, o iyong hiring, iyong classrooms at kapag maryoon nang classrooms isusunod ang computer laboratories,” she added.