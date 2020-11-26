ABS-CBN News features, docus on second run in news website

ABS-CBN News and Current Affairs' long-form offerings are back for a second run, this time on the news website, months after a congressional fiat killed the network's franchise and took away its ability to broadcast on free TV.

ABS-CBN News brings back its informative and award-winning current affairs programs for the digital audience as it officially launches "Current Affairs Throwback."

"Current Affairs Throwback," which is housed within ABS-CBN News' website, features current affairs episodes useful in making the public aware of issues that affect them.

Among the programs whose videos are set to be released for a second run are:

"Mission Possible" every Monday;

"My Puhunan" every Tuesday;

"Red Alert" and "#NoFilter" every Wednesday;

"Kuha Mo" every Thursday;

"Local Legends" and "Sports U" every Friday;

"Failon Ngayon" and "SOCO" every Saturday; and

"Matanglawin" and "Rated K" every Sunday.

"Current Affairs Throwback" also features award-winning documentaries and specials produced by ABS-CBN DocuCentral, a production unit of ABS-CBN Integrated News and Current Affairs.

"Mga Kwento ng Klima," a co-production with the Oscar M. Lopez Center, tells stories of survivors of climate-related disasters such as Typhoons Ondoy and Yolanda, and shares efforts by experts and communities in addressing the climate crisis.

"Heroes in the Hot Zone" tells the story of a doctor who succumbed to the coronavirus disease after logging in long work shifts and sacrificing time with family, emphasizing the importance of protecting health workers with sufficient safety gear and proper care for their wellbeing.

The launch of "Current Affairs Throwback" is part of ABS-CBN's transition into being an agile digital company, as it continues to enjoy having the biggest online presence among all media companies, and a growing list of digital properties that appeal to a wide array of audiences.

Visit and bookmark news.abs-cbn.com/currentaffairs to catch these current affairs programs and award-winning documentaries.