SM malls kick off campaign addressing violence against women

People pass by the Mall of Asia Globe in Pasay showing a video displaying a campaign to end violence against women on November 24, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Orange was the color of the iconic globe at SM MOA in Pasay during a lighting ceremony on Friday, which signaled the beginning of an 18-day campaign addressing violence against women.

As the globe turned orange, a video calling for people to “Unite to End Violence Against Women” was also played for an hour.

The lighting ceremony was spearheaded by the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), the Philippine Commission on Women (PCW) and SM Cares with this year’s theme “United for a VAW Free Philippines".

PCW Executive Director Kristine Yuzon-Chaves said women in the Philippines experience four types of violence: physical, emotional, psychological and economic violence.

She said the psychological violence is more prevalent and men are the common perpetrators.

“May mga cases na napa-file base dun sa apat pero ang prevalent talaga ay psychological and physical,” she said.

While the number of cases has gone done, Chaves maintains it is still important to pursue campaign to stop violence against women.

“The campaign for me dapat natin siyang i-pursue because base sa ating survey, may survey tayo since 2008 up until 2022 you would be please to know na bumaba ang ating numbers and this is for us highly attibutable saating mga campaign,” she said.

For UNFPA Philippines Country Representative Leila Joudane, violence against women is still a global issue that needs to be addressed, adding one of three women and girls are victims of violence.

“This is globally and you know its the same rate in every country," she said

UNFPA Philippines and the PCW are grateful for the commitment of private companies in the campaign to end gender-based violence.

SM Cares Program Director for Women Atty. Pearly Joan Jayagan Turley said, their company is committed to help and disseminate information on how to end violence against women all over the country.

“Our malls are visited with millions of people everyday, so they would be made more aware, what there is this campaign that is being launched by three organizations, one from the government and one from the international agency UN agency and of course their partner which is the private sector which is SM and all its malls,” she said.

The campaign will run until December 12.

A video will be played on the iconic globe every six in the evening. It will also be played in LED displays and the digital directories of participating SM malls.