Health Sec. Francisco Duque inoculates a health worker with a booster shot of COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine during a program launching the government's vaccination drive to provide booster shots to front-liners, at the National Kidney and Transplant Institute in Quezon City, November 17, 2021. Eloisa Lopez, Reuters

MANILA—For UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay, disinformation spreading in the Internet and on social media is a problem that is just as dangerous as the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have seen some excellent science journalism during the Covid-19 pandemic — but we also have seen an ‘infodemic,’ an epidemic of disinformation about the COVID 19 that spreads like wildfire across the Internet and via social media,” Azoulay said in a speech read during the virtual 28th Annual Conference of the Asian Media Information and Communication Centre (AMIC), the non-government organization for media development in the Asia-Pacific region.

According to Azoulay, the UNESCO is helping to counter the spread of disinformation by promoting open educational resources, as well as resources promoting media and information literacy.

She also underscored the current need for science journalists, and the need for freedom of expression and press freedom to communicate the truth and explain the science behind the issues.

“We have never needed science journalists more to provide evidence-based, fact-based information. UNESCO considers freedom of expression and press freedom to be essential, in order to allow journalists and scientists to speak out authoritatively against lies and in favor of truth . . . which is why journalists and scientists also need to benefit from specific training in how to convey scientific fact—and uncertainty—to the public," Azoulay said.

UNESCO is likewise batting to make scientific information more accessible to journalists, since more than 70 percent of the scientific publications do not reach journalists, added Azoulay.