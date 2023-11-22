Protesters carry placards and shout slogans as they hold a march from Plaza Miranda to Liwasang Bonifacio on September 29, 2023. The groups joined climate campaigners Dhaka, Lahore and Kathmandu urging the US government to deliver climate finance to small nations, in light of the United States being the largest emitter of greenhouse gases. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Climate Change Commission is conducting its Climate Change Consciousness Week to further get the cooperation of each Filipino to help in solving the problem on climate change affecting our country and the whole world.



"Kailangan, bawat Filipino mula national hanggang local -- whole of community -- to solve the pressing of climate abnormalities," said Commissioner Albert dela Cruz. "Buhay at kabuhayan at kinabukasan ng ating mamamayan ang nakasalalay sa atin."

The Climate Change Commission has been doing its part in helping the environment in fighting climate change, through promoting the use of solar power and landfill technology.

"Ang ating public at private sector merong mga solar. Mura na ang mga solar," Dela Cruz pointed out. "We are campaigning for the use of hydrogen, electric hydrogen. Sisimulan natin sa mga island provinces, we are also campaigning for the landfill of new technology."



The commission urges local government units and the public not to use the islands for decorative programs but instead utilize it for certain food security programs, as the Commissioner believes there will be food security issues in the year 2050

"2050 may food shortage," dela Cruz said.

"Kailangan, malaman ng bawat Filipino -- we caused the problem, we need to solve the problem by prohibiting the use of public resources for decorative program," he added. "We want this land to be converted as part of our food security program."



On the issue of the recent flooding in the provinces of Samar and some parts of Mindanao, Commissioner Dela Cruz believes that the main solution is just planting more and more plants and trees.

"Puno will solve the problem brought about by flooding. Ang ating lupa wala nang kakayahan na mag-absorb ng tubig -- plant, plant, plant!" says dela Cruz.



The commissioner adds: "Paggamit ng underground water... Ang tubig sa baba (ilalim ng lupa) ginagamit natin kaya bumababa ang lupa, tumataas naman ang tubig, dahil sa tubig na mula naman sa taas (sa bundok). What happens… may baha.”



On the climate consciousness week, dela Cruz reminds the public: "Kailangan alam ang personal effect ng mga paglabag sa climate change."



