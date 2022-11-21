US envoy reiterates support for PH claims in disputed sea

A day after a reported Filipino-Chinese incident near Pag-asa Island, US Ambassador to the Philippines MaryKay Carlson reiterated her country’s support for the Philippines' claims in the South China Sea.

Unable to attend in person as she accompanied US Vice President Kamala Harris during her ongoing visit to the Philppines, US Ambassador to the Philippines MaryKay Carlson sent a recorded statement assuring government, business, and civil society leaders at the Stratbase ADR Institute Pilipinas Conference that Washington is solidly in Manila’s corner.

“The United States calls upon the PRC to comply with the legally binding decision of the Arbitral Tribunal in 2016 which firmly rejected the PRC’s unlawful claims. We recognize Philippine sovereign rights and jurisdiction with respect to maritime zones in the vicinity of Second Tomas Shoal (Ayungin Shoal) and Reed Bank (Recto Bank)," she said.

"US officials had been clear about our commitment to the mutual defense treaty. As Secretary of State Blinken stated on July 11th, an armed attack on Philippine armed forces, public vessels, or aircraft in South China Sea, would invoke US mutual defense commitments. That is a direct quote. Secretary of Dense Austin reiterated this commitment on September 1st, stating and I quote 'US mutual defense treaty commitments extend to Philippine armed forces, public vessels and aircraft in the South China Sea.'"

However, Carlson also stressed that the US is also serious about cooperating with China on other matters, particularly in terms of economic interests.

“China is the world’s second largest economy and the United States, the Philippines and virtually every country in the world seeks constructive relations with the PRC. We in the United States look to cooperate with China in shared interests, even as we are open and honest where we differ."

Carlson also shared the constructive meeting between US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Indonesia yielded some promising commitments for cooperation, particularly on climate.

Carlson said Manila will also be included in efforts to address climate change.

“Climate is also an area where the Philippines and the United States are working together to champion a rules based approach to solving key problems. The Philippines’ vulnerability to climate change means Filipinos have an important voice in ongoing efforts to address this challenge. President Marcos’s priority to develop clean energy has led to a long line of US clean energy partnerships with the Philippines which will help spur economic growth and innovation, and will respond to the climate crisis," she said.

Carlson did not dislose further details on the clean energy projects.

But on Monday (Philippine time), the White House unveiled various initiatives to be launched by Harris in time for her Philippine visit, including establishing a dialogue on energy policy and cooperation, initiating talks for a civil nuclear cooperation agreement, supporting the development of a nickel and cobalt processing facility in the Philippines and partnering with local energy Energy Development Corporation to develop a geothermal power project in Mindanao.

Also included in the initiatives by Harris are strengthening the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA) between Manila and Washington by allocating $82 million for EDCA implementation and identifying new EDCA locations, as well as projects on trade, ports development, food security, sustainable agriculture, upskilling, digital economy, human rights and health security.