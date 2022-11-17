In celebration of the National Students' Day, the National Youth Commission conducts activities focusing on mental health awareness at the Ilaya Barangka Integrated School in Mandaluyong City, November 17, 2022. Joyce Balancio, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Mental health issues continue to rise among the Filipino youth, a psychiatrist said Thursday.

Dr. Jean Mae Perez Rifareal said the COVID-19 pandemic has brought a lot of "uncertainties" and changed many routines of kids, making adjustments difficult for them.

"Ang latest data released noon November 11, nakita doon during this January to September, thousands and thousands na ang call na nare-receive nila [National Center for Mental Health] and majority of those calls ay from millennials and Gen Z, meaning those below 30 years old," Rifareal told ABS-CBN News.

(The latest data released last November 11 showed that from January until September, the National Center for Mental Health received thousands of calls, majority from millennials and Gen Z, meaning those below 30 years old.)

Rifareal was one of the speakers during the National Youth Commission's event for National Students' Day 2022 at the Ilaya Barangka Integrated School in Mandaluyong City, which sought to raise awareness on mental health concerns.

"Transition can really be a cause of changes, like sa behavior and emotions, lalo na ang (especially during the) time of pandemic," she explained.

"Some left school, iba naging (others became) isolated, so there is loneliness, anxiety," she added.

The NYC's Cristabeth Madrigal said the commission chose #StudentsMentalHealthMatters as this year's theme after a study in 2021 found that 31 percent of youth respondents experienced suicidal thoughts.

"Alarming po ang increasing trend of youth to suicide attempts which rose to 12.9 percent in 2015 to 17 percent in 2021," she said.

(The increasing trend of suicide attempts among the youth is alarming, from 12.9 percent in 2015 to 17 percent in 2021.)

Rifareal said the resumption of face-to-face classes could help students recover faster from mental health problems.

"[Face-to-face classes] will enhance the development ng social skills ng mga bata," Rifareal said.

(Face-to-face classes will enhance the social skills development of children.)

Through in-person classes, teachers can also identify students who might need help since they can observe behaviors, she added.

Rifareal advised teachers to "actively listen" to and engage with students who might be experiencing mental health problems, and refer them to a professional for proper assessment and treatment.

The NYC has also partnered with "youth coaches" and volunteers to engage the youth in conversations about mental health.

Among them is Ymari Kristia Pascua who has been going around different schools in the country to share how she dealt with bipolar disorder.

Pascua said NYC would continue to visit more schools, and facilitate awareness seminars with students and teachers.

RELATED VIDEO