Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA—The father opted for his loyal aide to succeed him. The daughter threw her support behind a different presidential candidate.

Whose endorsement will hold sway in the eyes of the electorate — President Rodrigo Duterte with his approval of Sen. Christopher "Bong" Go, or Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio with her joining forces with former senator Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.?

For one political analyst, such an approval may prove irrelevant.

"Dapat iyong ineendorso meron ding sariling numero iyan, may sariling following. Of course, ang may lamang dito (si Marcos)," Edmund Tayao said on Teleradyo on Tuesday.

"Sa ganu'ng laban, all the more na kailangan talagang palakasin pa ni Senator Bong Go kung ano plano nila talagang manalo."

(The candidate being endorsed must have his own following. Of course, Marcos has the edge here. For Go, if they want to win, they need a stronger campaign.)

For political science academic Temy Rivera, even though the President and Go are close, it doesn't mean Go will enjoy the same support as Duterte did.

"Kahit na iendorso niya, halimbawa, si Senator Bong Go for president, palagay ko ibang laban 'yun. Kasi posibleng gusto mo si President Duterte, pero hindi naman ibig sabihin noon na automatic na iboboto mo rin si Senator Bong Go," he explained.

(Even if Duterte endorses Go for president, I believe that's a different fight. You may support President Duterte, but that does not automatically mean a vote for Go.)

Duterte-Carpio announced on Tuesday she would be Marcos' running-mate while Duterte, who filed his certificate of candidacy for senator, is backing Go's pursuit of the presidency.

Go registered as a substitute candidate for president on Saturday..

Meanwhile, Tayao said it was important for whoever wins the elections to do so convincingly, concerned that a close vote could raise suspicion.

"Ngayon natin makikita sa darating na halalan kasi sinuman ang mananalo dito kailangan wala talagang halong kwan . . . Hindi ka mag-iisip na dinaya ito. Dapat ganoon ang resulta. Walang doubt. Kasi 'pag mayroong doubt, tapos ganitong klase ang politika natin na masyadong divisive, masyadong magulo. Hay naku, medyo magulo ito," he added.

(The results shouldn't leave any doubt. The people shouldn't entertain thoughts that the winners cheated. That's how the outcome should be. If you leave any doubt, given our politics is this divisive, it could be problematic.)

The Commission on Elections has yet to finalize the list of presidential aspirants for the May 9, 2022 elections. Official campaign period for those seeking national posts will only begin on February 8 next year.