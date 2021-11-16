LIST: 2022 national post aspirants who withdrew, fielded substitutes

Members of the media wait inside the Commission on Elections headquarters in Intramuros, Manila on November 12, 2021 ahead of the substitution deadline for the 2022 national elections. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — A total of 22 aspirants for national positions formally withdrew their respective certificates of candidacy (COC) for the May 9, 2022 elections, 10 of whom fielded substitutes, based on a list provided by the Commission on Elections (Comelec) Tuesday.

The period for voluntary withdrawal and substitution ended on Monday, Nov. 15, as set by the Comelec.

Those who filed their withdrawal minus any substitute are the following:

Lorque S. Bienvenido (vice-president, Katipunan ng Demokratikong Pilipino or KDP)

Marianito D. Roque (senator, KDP)

Christopher S. Cruz (senator, KDP)

Ricky C. Formiento (senator, KDP)

Anna Capella A. Velasco (president, Lakas-CMD)

Ronald dela Rosa (president, PDP-Laban)

Christopher Lawrence T. Go (vice-president, PDP-Laban)

Catherine A. Cruz (senator, KDP)

Orlando C. De Guzman (president, PPM)

Joel G. Sison (vice-president, Kilusang Bagong Lipunan)

Jose M. Benedicto (vice-president, Pederalismo ng Dugong Dakilang Samahan or PDDS)

Darwin G. Logronio (senator, PH Green Republican Party)

Meanwhile, the following filed their withdrawal, and were substituted by party mates:

Mona Liza O. Visorde, PDDS, for president (substitute: Rodrigo R. Duterte)

Manuel L. De Castro, Jr., Aksyon Demokratiko, for senator (substitute: Joseph Peter Sison)

Raquel D. Castillo, Partido Lakas ng Masa, for vice president (substitute: Walden F. Bello)

Antonio A.S. Valdes, KDP, for president (substitute: Antonio Parlade, Jr.)

Lyle Fernando H. Uy, Lakas-CMD, for vice-president (substitute: Sara Z. Duterte)

Grepor B. Belgica, PDDS, for president (substitute: Christopher Lawrence T. Go)

Paolo Redemptus C. De Andres, Partido para sa Demokratikong Reporma, for senator (substitute: Guillermo Lorenzo T. Elleazar)

Jesus Durian, Jr., KDP, for senator (substitute: Ramon B. Mitra)

Paolo Mario S. Martelino, People’s Reform Party, for senator (substitute: Herminio Harry L. Roque, Jr.)

Loreto N. Tenolete, Jr., KDP, for senator (substitute: Joseph Ross S. Jocson)

The period for substitution for a candidate disqualified by final judgment or who passes away will be up to midday of election day, provided the substitute has the same surname.

The substitute need not come from the same political party, and need not be a relative of the candidate who withdraws.