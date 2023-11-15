Use radiation in plastic recycling, PH nuke institute says

MANILA - The Philippine Nuclear Research Institute is proposing to use radiation to recycle plastic and reduce waste.

PNRI Executive Director Carlo Arcilla said in a televised briefing that radiation can break down plastic materials so they can be recycled for different uses.

Arcilla noted that plastic can be recycled for use in construction materials, but it can still be improved.

“Gagamitin mo siyang construction material, eh hindi maganda ang banding. Ang ginagawa po namin sa PNRI, kapag ini-irradiate mo siya ay nama-manipulate iyong banding characteristics ng plastics para kapag pinilit mo siya talagang lalakas ang bands, pupuwede mo siyang gamitin as construction materials for example, at saka marami pa," Arcilla said.

(You use it as a construction material, but the banding is not good. What we do at PNRI is we irradiate it to manipulate the banding characteristics of plastics so that if you force it, the bands really get strong, so you can use them as construction materials and others for example.)

He noted however that at present the only irradiation facility in the country is in Metro Manila, but there is a plan to put another one in Mindanao.

“Kapag nakita kasing effective ito, marami pang mag-i-invest para sa ganitong facilities," Arcilla said.

(If this proves effective, many others will invest in these facilities.)

But he also added that waste segregation is very important so that more plastics can be recycled.

The PNRI said the Philippines remains one of the biggest sources of plastic pollution, with a collection of 10 million tons of plastic waste yearly.

Arcilla blamed the high use of sachets in the country.