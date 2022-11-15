DOH: Obesity a precursor to diseases

MANILA – The Department of Health has warned the public about possible illnesses that an individual can develop from obesity.

This, after the Department of Science and Technology-Food and Nutrition Research Institute found that 3.9 percent of children aged 0 to 5 years and 14 percent of 5 to 10 years are obese.

The same survey also revealed that 10 percent of adults aged 20-59 years were also obese.

“Itong obesity is a precursor to diabetes, to heart diseases, stroke and other non-communicable diseases,” Vergeire said in a media forum Tuesday.

The cause of obesity can easily be attributable to the pandemic, lack of physical activities, and the availability of food online, according to Vergeire.

“Lahat tayo na-lockdown during that time. So walang chance para lumabas at mag-exercise, especially yung mga bahay na hindi expansive para nakakakapag-exercise sa bahay.”

“Maraming online ordering of food which became very convenient for families na hindi na makapag-luto, umoorder na lang ng mga pagkain which we know we can't really see and regulate yung content ng pagkain, especially among children kasi nasa bahay lang sila dati, siyempre order ng mga meryenda. Even in the early hours of the morning, fast food. So these are all contributory to this increase in obesity," she said.

The health official said parents must carefully monitor food choices among the family as it highly influences subsequent health outcomes.

But diet alone will not improve one’s health.

“Kailangan physically active tayong lahat para ang metabolism ay mas bumibilis nakaka-burn tayo ng ating kinakain,” Vergeire said.

Aside from proper diet and exercise, proper sleep and inhibition from vices like smoking and alcoholic beverages also form part of a comprehensive strategy to combat obesity and the development of non-communicable diseases.

RELATED VIDEO