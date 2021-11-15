Essential workers residing in Magalong, Pampanga receive their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Magalang Town Plaza through the Office of the Vice President’s Vaccine Express initiative on September 25, 2021. Charlie Villegas, OVP/File

For lady guard Merlinda Viana, vaccination against COVID-19 has been mandatory at the security agency she works for some time now. Whenever she is sent to a new post, the first thing they look for is a vaccination card.

That is why, for her, mandatory vaccination is fine. However, she believes if a person is opposed to it, they shouldn’t be forced to get inoculated.

"Kung sino ang may gusto. 'Di naman pwedeng pipilitin kung ayaw nila," she told ABS-CBN News.

John Baloran, who works at a carwash, says nobody can find work these days if they are unvaccinated.

"Kahit anong trabaho mo hanapan kayo ng vaccine, vaccine card," he said.

Baloran said he had a rough time making money when he was still unvaccinated.

"Yun nga po, mas lalo naging mahirap kasi dahil sa pandemic. Lalo na nung wala akong vaccine card, lagi akong hinahahanapan," he said.

The inter-agency task force leading the country's COVID-19 response last Friday approved the mandatory vaccination of eligible on-site workers starting December.

Then Palace spokesman Harry Roque said "eligible employees who remain to be unvaccinated may not be terminated but they shall be required to undergo regular RT-PCR testing, or antigen tests, at their own expense."

Roque added eligible workers of the public transportation sector should also be fully vaccinated for their operations to continue.

Waiter Anthony Arana believes mandatory vaccination is the right decision. He said his income is now just one-third of what it used to be before the pandemic, making it hard for him to provide for his three children, including a 1-month-old infant, and his wife who remains unemployed after giving birth.

"Para matapos na po itong pandemya, at mabawasan na po yung kaso, ser. Kasi marami pa ring pasaway. Para sa akin mas ok ang mandatory," he said.

For Arana, those who are pushing for optional vaccination are part of the problem.

“Mas gusto ko po talaga yung mandatory po, lahat ng empleyado vaccinated. Ayun nga po para mabawasan ang kaso na rin, makatulong sa iba. Mas maluwag po, mas mapaaga yung pag-ayos ng kapaligiran natin, ser, para mawala ang COVID," he said.

According to Arana, it is mandatory to be vaccinated if you're in the food service.

"Required po yon, sir, bago makapasok ka ng trabaho, unang-unang hahanapin is yung vaccine card po," he said.

OFW-in-waiting Maria Kristal-Lyn Garin, meanwhile, said vaccination will also make her application for work abroad more convenient.

A certification proving she has been fully vaccinated is one of the final things she is waiting for before she can leave for work overseas.

“Kulang lang ako ng proof ng vaccination. Para katunayan na nakapag-vaccine na ako dito. Para at least pagdating ko doon, di ko na kailangan mag-quarantine," she said.

Mandatory vaccination is the right decision, Garin said.

“Kumbaga malaking tulong naman po iyon para sa safety po ng bawat isa, na para maging safe yung mga empleyado, yung mga makakasalamuha nila, hanggang sa pag-uwi nila, safe din. 'Yon po. Okay na lang din na sundin nila," she said, adding the sooner everyone is vaccinated, the safer she will feel.

The Philippines on Monday logged 1,547 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest daily tally in six days, and a positivity rate of 4.1 percent, data from the health department showed.

Of the total 2,818,511 recorded infections since the pandemic reached the country, 27,025 or 1 percent are active cases, according to the latest Department of Health (DOH) bulletin.

The Philippines has so far fully vaccinated against COVID-19 some 31.57 million people or 40.93 percent of its target population, Roque said on Monday.

The widening vaccination coverage is being cited as among main reasons for the decline in new cases in the country observed since October.

