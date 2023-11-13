Puerto Galera eyes stronger agriculture after tourism slump

The local government has entered the industry of rearing milkfish in fish cages.

MANILA — Famous for its white sand beaches, dive sites, and waterfalls, Puerto Galera is seeking to strengthen its agriculture sector after a tourism slump due to coronavirus pandemic and oil spill crisis, officials said.

According to Puerto Galera Mayor Rocky Ilagan, 85 percent of the town relies on tourism. Some residents experienced hunger when the pandemic shuttered the tourism sector, he said.

Tourism in Puerto Galera was supposed to recover this year, but another problem emerged: an oil spill. While the oil spill did not directly affect the area's waters, tourists were still reluctant to come.

The twin COVID and oil spill crises served as a lesson on refraining from relying solely on tourism for their livelihood in Puerto Galera, Ilagan said.

“Turismo lang talaga kami kaya noong nagpandemya talagang gutom, wala talaga. Awakening sa amin yun na mag-isip ng iba pang industriya na pwde naming buksan,” the mayor said.

The local government has entered the industry of rearing milkfish in fish cages.

With the assistance of Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR)-Mimaropa, four fish cages were initially provided to the newly formed Dulangan Seagrass Fisherfolks Association under the national mariculture program.

Each 4 by 4 meter fish cage costs P750,000 and can accommodate 2,000 milkfish fingerlings that will be raised within 4 months.

According to BFAR-Mimaropa Regional Director Emmanuel Asis, the mariculture industry is suitable for Puerto Galera due to its coves.

“Actually ang isa sa mga strength ng Puerto Galera marami ditong mga bays, mga coves, mga inlets na parang mga protected sa mga strong waves and currents, yan ang magandang paglagyan ng mga aquaculture intervention kagaya ng mga fish cages,” he said.

The project would be a "big help" to the entire Puerto Galera, said Juan Ascan, president of the Dulangan Seagrass Fisherfolks Association, which has over 100 members.

Members of the association underwent trainings to ensure the success of the program.

“Titingnan natin kung talagang maganda yung pag-maintain and pag-operate ng association na ito tayo ay magiging masaya na makapagbigay pa ng maraming ayuda,” Asis added.

Ilagan said the local government would provide milkfish fingerlings and assist in providing feeds.

“Sana ang akin rin namang pakiusap sa mga kababayan magkaroon naman sila ng pagsisikap at malasakit sa kung anuman ang ibinibigay ng gobyerno para ng sa ganoon ang ating gobyerno ay hindi naman tumigil sa pagbibigay ng tulong,” he said.

The fish cages are located far from the beaches frequented by tourists for swimming, he added.

