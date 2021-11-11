MANILA - An official of the Lakas-CMD political party said Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio and former senator Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. may agree to share the presidency.

Lakas-CMD co-chairman and Quezon Governor Danilo Suarez said he believes this can be an option, especially if the party cannot make a decision on who to field for the presidency.

"Kasi mataas ang survey ni BBM eh, mataas ang survey ni Bongbong na eh, so I don't know, whether, baka mag-term share sila," he told Teleradyo Thursday night.

(Bongbong Marcos is leading in the survey, so I don't know, they may agree to term sharing.)

"Pwedeng mag-term share sila. One will lead for three years, give way to the vice president. So igi-give up na niya, wala na siya after three years," Suarez added.

(They can have a term-sharing agreement. One will lead for three years then give way to the vice president. So one will give up the position after three years.)

Suarez clarified that this is his personal opinion, and is something that can be considered.

"I'm not saying that it is going to happen. I'm just saying that is an option," he said.

"It's just an opinion, personal opinion ko na kung nahihirapan talaga ang partido kung sino ang kukuhanin, that's possible. I mean in other countries that's being done," Suarez claimed.

(It's just an opinion, a personal opinion that if the party is having a difficulty in deciding, then this can be an option. I mean in other countries that's being done.)

Former justice secretary and election law professor Atty. Alberto Agra earlier said a term-sharing agreement will only be possible if the president resigns so the vice president will assume the position.

"Sa usapin ng term-sharing, president, vice president, ’yung isa nahalal as president, ’yung isa nahalal as vice-president, hindi sila pwedeng mag-switching kasi nahalal sila para sa isang posisyon. Maliban na lamang na kung sino ’yung presidente, at magreresign, ang epekto noon, si vice president ang papalit sa kanya as president," he explained.

(In terms of term sharing for the president and vice president, one was elected as president, the other as vice president, so they are not allowed to switch since they were elected in a specific position. However, if the president resigns, then the vice president will become president.)

Duterte-Carpio earlier joined Lakas-CMD after resigning from her regional party Hugpong ng Pagbabago (HNP).

Leyte 1st District Rep. Martin Romualdez, the party's president, said Duterte-Carpio had to join a national political party if she wants to run for a national position.

"Kasi kung tatakbo kang bilang national position, kailangan ng isang national party," he told Teleradyo.

(If you are running for a national position, then you should be a part of a national party.)

He also said they had invited his cousin Marcos to join their party.

"Nag-invite din kami kay Senator Bongbong sumali rin sa Lakas. But as we know nandiyan na po siya sa Partido Federal ng Pilipinas, pero siyempre din, welcome din siya sa ating Lakas-CMD po," Romualdez added.

(We also invited Senator Bongbong to join Lakas. But now he is still part of Partido Federal ng Pilipinas, but he is still welcome in Lakas-CMD.)

Speculation about Duterte's next move became a hot topic after she withdrew her candidacy for a reelection bid as Davao City mayor Tuesday, barely a week before the Commission on Elections' (Comelec) deadline to substitute for an official candidate of a political party or coalition who withdrew.

On October 8, the last day for filing of certificates of candidacy (COCs), Anna Capella Velasco filed a COC for president under Lakas-CMD, while Lyle Fernando Uy filed for vice president under the same party.

Last month, Lakas-CMD admitted Velasco and Uy are merely "placeholders" until November 15.

House Deputy Speaker and Lakas-CMD secretary general Prospero Pichay Jr. revealed they are eyeing Dutere-Carpio as their standard bearer.

Suarez also said he believes that Arroyo prefers to have Duterte-Carpio run as president for their party.

Duterte-Carpio is known to enjoy close ties with Arroyo, Lakas-CMD's president emeritus, and was said to be instrumental in the former president's ascent as House Speaker in 2018.

