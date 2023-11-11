UP CMC alumna Lynda Jumilla urges fellow journalists to fight on

Veteran journalist Lynda Jumilla-Abalos received her trophy for the 2023 Glory Awards, which recognizes UP CMC's outstanding alumni. Courtesy: UP CMC livestream.

MANILA (2nd UPDATE) - Veteran journalist Lynda Jumilla-Abalos urged fellow journalists to stay true to the industry's core values as UP College of Mass Communication gave her her flowers as one of its outstanding alumni Saturday evening.

Jumilla-Abalos, former executive editor of ABS-CBN News Online, is one of five awardees in the 2023 Glory Awards, which recognizes UP CMC's outstanding alumni.

She received the Glory Award on Saturday at the UP Film Institute for her contributions to multimedia journalism.

"I think I speak for many journalists when I say that recognitions such as this one is a shot in the arm for an industry that has been weighed down and worn out by seemingly insurmountable challenges not seen since the dictatorship," said Jumilla, who worked in the media for over 30 years as part of various print, television, radio, and digital platforms.

"Aside from unabated attacks on journalists and worsening misinformation, the news media today has to grapple with the decline in public trust as gleaned by various studies, dwindling revenues as advertisements go digital, fewer jobs as technology takes over, and all sorts of pressure that have chilled media owners and executive owners into silence and submission," she added.

She urged fellow journalists to hold on to their principles, as the industry faces various challenges.

"Among them, accuracy in the reports we produce, balance and fairness in presenting the different sides of the story, independence from those we cover, and integrity and ethics in the way we do things. And like in UP, we say 'Padayon'. We must continue carrying on with the task of protecting the people's right to information, of speaking truth to power and defending press freedom. Journalism will survive."

Jumilla-Abalos also previously worked for the Philippine Star, the Philippine Daily Inquirer and the Manila Times. She was a recipient of Marshall MacLuhan Fellowship in 2012, the first TV journalist to receive the award.

In 2019, she became executive editor of ABS-CBN News Digital, where she was responsible for the editorial content and strategic direction of its news website, social media accounts, video channels and other digital properties until her retirement in 2023.

The Glory Award ceremony also paid tribute to other outstanding individuals who have left their mark in their respective fields.

Independent filmmaker Martika Ramirez Escobar was lauded for her contributions to filmmaking, Maria Lourdes Cabaero received recognition for her exceptional work in community journalism, Atty. Rowena Daroy-Morales was celebrated for her remarkable public service, and multilingual literary writer Paz Verdades Santos was acknowledged for her tireless efforts in cultural preservation.

The UP College of Mass Communication Alumni Association (UPCMCAA) expressed the association's desire to acknowledge and credit exceptional alumni.

"We want to give them credit, we want to acknowledge them, and they can be models for the students...Gusto lang namin na maraming mag-excel na taga-UP Masscom by giving this recognition," said Malou Choa-Fagar, President of UPCMCAA. - with a report from Izzy Lee, ABS-CBN News