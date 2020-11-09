'Immigration will change': How a Biden-Harris admin may affect Philippines, Fil-Ams

MANILA - It will be up to the Philippines to take advantage of the changes the new administration of US President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will introduce, an analyst said Monday.

But a Filipino-American former White House appointee also sees a "dramatic change" in the immigration policies in the United States, which may affect the community there.

Renato De Castro, a professor of international relations in De La Salle University, was reluctant to say the Philippines will "benefit" from a Biden-Harris administration.

"Whatever actions they will take, it is for their country’s national interest. It’s not aimed to benefit us," he told ANC's Headstart.

"It will only benefit us depending on how we will look at their actions, how our leaders will interpret their actions—whether they’re opportunities or challenges, and of course, if we will take advantage, if we will have the willingness to the risk of either using it as an opportunity or as a challenge," he said.

Watch more in iWantTFC

One apparent plan Biden wants to pursue within his first year in office is to host a global summit for democracy, and De Castro sees this will benefit governments like Indonesia, and Thailand where there is an ongoing struggle against the monarchy.

As for the Philippines, it will depend on how President Rodrigo Duterte's government will look at it--as an opportunity or a challenge.

"At this point in time, it is a challenge…The perception in Washington is that you have challenges in our liberal democratic regime since 2016. You basically have a populist leader who is basically undermining all political institutions: Senate, Supreme Court; and attacks the media," he said.

WILL MOTIVATE SOCIAL MOVEMENTS

Democrats Biden and Harris defeated incumbent President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence in an election that drew record number of voters. It took days before US media projected a winner, as mail-in votes had to be counted longer than usual.

De Castro said the vote outcome can also be seen as "a pushback against authoritarian populism," which may inspire similar movements elsewhere in the world.

"You have the reaction of the American society that the United States will not tolerate it on its soil, and probably it will challenge other regimes that are led by populist leaders who have authoritarian tendencies."

Social movements in the Philippines will be "invigorated" as it has become apparent that "the emergence of this populist wave with authoritarian, strong leaders could be unraveled," he said.

"It’s been unraveled in the United States; it could happen here," De Castro said.

"Of course, it will also depend on how this administration would adjust. Initiate certain reforms, to impress upon Washington that in the end, despite the fact that we have this period of strongman—I wouldn’t use the term authoritarian, but the tendency for authoritarianism and populism—could reform itself, could change," he said.

IMMIGRATION POLICIES

Watch more in iWantTFC

Irene Bueno, a Filipino-American who was a former official in the Clinton administration, said immigration will "completely change" with Harris having ascended to the second highest executive position in the United States.

Harris is born to a Jamaican father and an Indian mother. She is the first woman, black, and South Asian vice president of the country.

Both she and Bueno grew up in California with immigrant parents. They later became classmates at the Hastings College of Law, and Bueno said Harris knows the Filipino community there and their struggles.

"She was born and raised in Oakland, California. She knows Filipino-Americans, she knows the issues that we struggle with: immigration, civil rights," said Bueno.

"Under this pandemic, she knows how many Filipino-American health workers have been sickened or died as a result of COVID, and that’s why Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will make sure that containing this virus will be the number one priority," she said.

As a senator, Harris and some 30 other colleagues asked the Trump administration to comply with a Supreme Court ruling against the revocation of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

In a letter to the Department of Homeland Security, the senators demanded that it fully reinstate the protections provided by the Obama-era program for "Dreamers" who came to the US as children without proper documents.

"I think under Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’ watch, immigration will completely change. Immigration under the Trump administration was under attack every day, from every aspect...We will see a dramatic shift in immigration policy under this administration," said Bueno.

Bueno believes Harris in particular will work on "advancing racial equality and fighting systematic racism that has plagued this country."

She said while having a Republican-majority Senate may be difficult, the Biden-Harris administration is "smart" and will look for other ways to implement its plans.

Biden and Harris are expected to be confirmed by the electoral college next month before their inauguration on January 20, 2021.