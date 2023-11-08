A child is being vaccinated with an oral anti-polio and measles vaccine at Barangay 183 in Villamor Pasay City, during the Department of Health’s “Chikiting Ligtas” Vaccine Supplemental Immunization on May 2, 2023.The administration of free Measles-Rubella and Bivalent Oral Polio Vaccines (MR-OPV SIA) will be held from May 2 until May 31. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - An official of the Philippine College of Physicians attributes the alarming increase in measles cases in the Philippines to the decline of the number of vaccinations among Filipino children.

The Department of Health earlier reported an almost 300 percent increase in cases of measles in the Philippines from January to October 2023.

“Well, I think this is expected kasi the past year, ang baba ng MMR (Measles, Mumps, and Rubella) vaccination natin sa mga bata and, in fact, hindi tayo nakaabot doon sa 90% na kinakailangan ‘no,” Dr. Rontgene Solante, President of the Philippine College of Physicians and infectious diseases expert, said in a televised briefing.

Solante also noted that the government’s focus towards COVID vaccination may have also affected the number of vaccinations against other diseases like measles.

“Isa sa mga important factor niyan ay iyong COVID-19 vaccination ‘no. Lahat ng programa, lahat ng mga efforts natin ay nakatutok doon sa COVID-19 containment and control. So ibig sabihin, iyong programa ng expanded program immunization sa mga bata, medyo naiwan nang kaunti. But ang taas kasi ng gap ‘no, noong naiwan, and that’s why nagpatupad ang Department of Health ng catch-up vaccination, that also includes MMR doon sa mga bata less than two years-old kasi ito iyong mga vulnerable population,” he explained.

The Philippines earlier had a measles outbreak back in 2018 and 2019, which was attributable to the low vaccination rate against the disease.

“So, it becomes a cycle now, na kapag mababa ang vaccination rate sa mga bata, tataas ang mga kaso. And this is now the result because of that low vaccination coverage that we have had for the past two to three years ‘no. So, this is something that is expected and hindi lang magiging measles ang puwedeng tataas ‘no, iyong iba pang vaccine-preventable diseases kagaya ng polio, pneumonia, including influenza or pertussis,” he said.



Solante highlighted the importance of vaccination against measles, which, though preventable, is highly transmissible and fatal.

“It is a fatal infection kaya nga mayroon tayong bakuna diyan para ma-prevent natin ang transmission at pag-develop severe measles ’no. Unang-una, ang pinakamatinding komplikasyon niyan, puwedeng pupunta iyan sa brain ‘no, iyong tinatawag nating na encephalitis na pamamaga sa utak ‘no,” he said.

“Pangalawa, it can also lead to a pneumonia, iyong inflammation sa lungs. And alam naman natin kapag pneumonia and its viral, this is a viral infection walang gamot ito, its supportive treatment lang kaya mahirap talaga ‘no. Napaka-importante na kapag may mga batang nagka-measles they have to have a consult with a doctor para ma-monitor kung mayroon na bang komplikasyon kagaya ng pamamaga sa utak or iyong pneumonia dahil these are also life-threatening complications that can kill specially sa mga bata talaga, napakataas ng mortality kapag matamaan ng measles with complications.”

