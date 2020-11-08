Gov't to ensure equitable access to COVID-19 vaccine: Galvez

Visitors flock to the Manila North Cemetery on November 8, 2020, more than a week after cemeteries across the country temporarily closed from October 29 to November 4. The Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Disease imposed the closure of cemeteries around the country to avoid heavy foot traffic of people visiting departed loved ones during the annual observance of All Saints’ Day and All Souls Day in an attempt to curb spread of COVID-19. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The government will ensure that everyone will have equal access to the COVID-19 vaccine once it is available, Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr, who was recently tapped to lead the importation and distribution program, said Sunday.

According to Galvez, he has started talking to private companies and businesses, as well as to pharmaceutical companies, to explain President Rodrigo Duterte's directive to give priority to the frontliners, indigents, and the vulnerable sectors.

"Kinausap na po natin 'yung consortium ng logistics at the same time mga pharmaceutical company, kinausap natin sila na ang directive ng ating presidente ay talagang mabigyan ng talagang vaccine yung mga mahihirap, mga vulnerable, pati 'yung mga health worker, mga sundalo natin at mga pulis," he told Teleradyo.

(We have talked to our logistics consortium as well as pharmaceutical companies, we told them about the president's directive to prioritize indigents, those who are vulnerable, as well as the health workers, the military and the police once the vaccine is available.)

"So 'yun ang directive ng ating mahal na presidente. We have to have an equitable access for the poor and ang ano po natin ay uunahin natin 'yung mga essential workers," Galvez.

(That's the president's directive. We have to have an equitable access for the poor and we will prioritize the essential workers.)

Galvez also said the government will implement a price cap on vaccines, and they will also encourage private companies to prioritize the vaccination of their employees.

"Katulad ng ginawa natin sa testing, magkakaroon tayo ng cap, and then ang ano natin, ang gagawin natin dito, kakausapin natin talaga ang mga vaccine companies na the basic principle that we have to this is to really solve our pandemic problem," he explained.

(Like what we did with the tests, we will implement a cap, and we will explain to the vaccine companies that the main principle is to solve the pandemic problem.)

"At alam naman ng business sector na once ma-solve natin 'to, gaganda ang business and they can earn and recover," Galvez added.

(The business sector understands that once we solve the problem, their businesses can earn and recover.)

Galvez said some big business have already pledged to provide vaccines for free once it is available.

He also said the government is in talks with different companies in order for the country to be given priority in the supply of vaccines.

Galvez, a former military chief and currently a peace process adviser, is also chief implementer of the National Task Force against COVID-19 and the vaccine roadmap task group will be under this office.

As of Sunday, the novel coronavirus has so far sickened 396,395 people in the Philippines. The tally includes 7,539 deaths, 361,638 recoveries, and 27,218 active cases.