MANILA – As the vehicle carrying medical workers made its way through the streets of Gaza, the sense of worry grows to anxiety. Outside Al-Shifa Hospital, gurneys line one side of the parking lot while tents sprouted on the other.

Inside the hospital, situation is much worse.

International medical humanitarian group Doctors Without Borders described it as “one of the most horrific conflicts” they have found themselves in.

Weeks after Israel’s retaliation on the October 7 Hamas attack, hospitals are filled to the brim with innocent civilians whose lives were upended by the raging chaos.

A DWB surgeon identified only as Dr. Obeid recalls an instance where they were left with no choice but to amputate a child’s foot on the hospital floor because of the extreme lack of space.

“We amputate him in front of his mother and his sister, because there is no space, and the sister is waiting to be operated on next. You cannot imagine this. This girl, this 13-year-old, waiting for an operation, looking at me, as I am amputating the mid-foot of her brother,” he said.

“This is our best. We cannot do more. And we hope that you can deliver this photo to the world.”

The conflict has overwhelmed a healthcare system that’s observed to be on the brink of collapse. With rapidly depleting medical supplies, medical and humanitarian operations in the war-torn city have become extremely complicated.

Hospitals and clinics were not spared from attacks, according to MSF International President Dr. Christos Cristou. Such conditions have forced patients in critical conditions to risk their lives by either moving or staying behind and perhaps in both cases die without treatment.

“People are trapped, unable to escape, with absolutely nowhere safe to go. They’re deprived of essential needs – water, food, protected shelter, medicines. This is unimaginable. This is inhumane. The indiscriminate bombing must stop,” he said.

As bombs rained on Gaza, medical volunteers have had to time to rest.

An orthopedic surgeon explains how the hospitals have served not just as a facility for those needing emergency medical care but even more so a place of refuge.

“I don't know how we will deal with the huge number of wounded people. Now we have more than 3,000 wounded patients. At our hospital, on normal days, the maximum capacity is 700 beds. We have more than 40,000 civilians who came to the hospital seeking some level of safety,” said Dr. Nedal Abad.

Refugee camps are not spared

Staff from Doctors without Borders did not just make the rounds in hospitals alone.

Last October 25, the group also inspected remnants of what used to be mosques, buildings and other structures following an airstrike in Jenin refugee camp.

Homes reduced to rubble are not the only depressing images in the camp.

In one of the streets laid a worn out bag, a marked page of homework and a shirt stained with blood – clear sign that the life that used to own them were that of a child.

The reported airstrike in the area killed two children and adults while severely injuring dozens of others in the refugee camp.

Death and destruction can be seen in Gaza from all angles. What’s even worse is that they permeate other human sense, making a shut eye useless for one who temporarily wants to escape the tragedy.

This is especially true for Dr. Ghassan Abu-sitta, a surgeon for DWB.

“When you drive by one of the targeted buildings, there the stench of decaying bodies. They’re no longer able to take the bodies out from underneath the rubble. We drove past the Indonesian Hospital and as you pass by the morgue there are piles of bodies just wrapped in shrouds and put against the corner because the morgue is overflowing,” he said.

The volatile situation and traumatic experiences in Gaza have left others to describe the lives they currently live as nothing less than a “living nightmare.” Despite being victims of the ongoing war themselves, Palestinian medical workers are left with no choice but to continue serving the brethren in the hopes of preserving and sustaining human life.

“Neighborhoods have been destroyed. We don’t even know what we’re facing. We don’t know if we’re gonna go back home. We don’t know what’s gonna happen. All I know is that we are living in very bad conditions. I hope you keep us all in your prayers,” said a Palestinian staff of DWB.

On Thursday, 22 international staff, including two Filipinos, of Doctors without Borders were among the first batch of individuals to safely cross the Rafah Border. But they assure that their mission to provide much needed medical assistance in Gaza will continue.

As Palestinian health workers continue to tend to the injured, a new batch of workers from DWB are set to enter the city under siege.

DWB, together with the international community has called for a ceasefire to pave the way for a humanitarian corridor. But with both parties refusing to budge, there’s no other choice for humanitarian workers but to defy the odds in fulfilling their mission.

Aside from treating the wounded what innocent civilians caught in the crossfire need even more is support and comfort in the wake of a war whose end is nowhere in sight.