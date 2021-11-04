Rose Nono-Lin is the corporate treasurer and an incorporator of Pharmally Biologicals, which she earlier said is not the sister company of the controversial Pharmally Pharmaceutical Corp. Screen grab

MANILA - An official from Pharmally Biologicals on Thursday said the luxury cars and their homes in upscale neighborhoods were supposedly bought or rented with their own money before the pandemic.

Rose Nono-Lin is the corporate treasurer and an incorporator of Pharmally Biologicals, which she earlier said is not the sister company of the controversial Pharmally Pharmaceutical Corp.

She is also an officer in many of the companies that she and Chinese businessman Lin Weixiong are part of, and which allegedly have ties with Davao-based entrepreneur Michael Yang, a key personality in Pharmally Pharmaceutical Corp.'s deals.

Her husband is currently in Dubai since April and is recuperating from COVID-19.

Senate Blue Ribbon Committee Chair Richard Gordon said Lin currently has some P100 million worth of holdings, which the businesswoman confirmed.

When asked where she got the money, she said most of it were from her husband.

"Bago po ako nagpakasal sa asawa ko, may pera na po ang asawa ko. Galing po sa kanya yung pera... hindi lang po galing sa China, may current investment rin po kami."

Gordon said if that was the case, they could verify if the money went through legal means. Lin replied that she would try to find the papers from her husband.

4 CARS

The lawmaker then quizzed Lin, who started as a hotel receptionist, regarding her properties and registered luxury cars.

According to the businesswoman, who was candid and straightforward in most of her responses, their family already sold some of their cars, including a 2018 Cadillac Escalade that was worth P8.9 million.

"Yung mga sasakyan na binili namin before the pandemic pa po... Yung Cadillac po nabenta na po," Lin explained.

When asked how much, she said she does not know because changing cars are common in their family.

"Pag umuuwi ako sa bahay minsan, nagugulat na lang po ako na may sasakyan, nagugulat na rin po ako na wala nang sasakyan... parang ang ginagawa po niya (Lin) kapag may kaibigan po siya na magustuhan ang sasakyan," she added.

Aside from this, she also has a 2019 Toyota Alphard worth P3.9 million, a 2020 Toyota Land Cruiser worth P4.8 million, a 2019 Lexus LX450D worth P8.8 million, and a Land Rover worth P11.9 million.

She claimed that she only found the Lexus LX450D in her garage.

"Hindi po ako mahilig sa sasakyan, okay na po sa akin basta tumatakbo at may masasakyan po ako papunta sa opisina," said Lin.

When asked who bought the vehicles, she said it was her husband, a car enthusiast.

She said she did not also question her husband's generosity because she knows he bought it from their money.

"Pagdating po, alam ko po na ang pera ng asawa ko ay legal... Lahat po, ang alam ko legal. At kung ano man ang kagustuhan niyang ibigay sa akin, ay kasama na ang anak ko, hindi lang ako."

PROPERTIES

Gordon then pointed out that this was registered in the address located on Avocado Street, Dasmariñas Village in Makati, a private, gated village there.

But Lin added that she just rented there. She also said her house in Narra Avenue in Forbes was likewise leased. Lin emphasized though that they already left Avocado to settle in Forbes, which costs P750,000 monthly.

Their rent in Forbes is higher than Yang's P500,000, Gordon noted.

"May kalakihan, at yun ang bahay kung saan nakatira ng mga anak ko. Personal na pera naming mag-asawa... sandaling panahon lang po ako sa Avocado," Lin said.

The Lins also rented a house along Cypress Street on Dasmariñas Village.

"Kasama po namin ang mga anak namin at ayaw ko po na may mga taong makikialam sa pagdidisiplina [sa mga anak ko]" she said.

When pressed why they had to switch residences, Lin explained that the schools of her children are located near their temporary homes.

Lin added that she is permanently residing in Paradise Village in Quezon City. In fact, she is running for a House of Representatives seat under the 5th district.

The businesswoman confirmed that they are engaged in various businesses, including Philippine Offshore Gaming Operations (POGO) and real estate.

-- With a report from Johnson Manabat, ABS-CBN News

