WATCH: Catanduanes in wake of super typhoon Rolly

MANILA - Catanduanes suffered heavy damage after super typhoon Rolly slammed into the island as it made its first landfall in the Philippines early Sunday.

Videos show the brunt Catanduanes bore during Rolly's blitz in the area and the rest of Bicol Region. Houses were damaged, some of which had their roofs torn off.

Electricity and water supply were also cut off in the whole province and are still being restored.

Courtesy of the Philippine Air Force

Toppled trees and house parts lying on Catanduanes' roads also greeted the media and officials who visited the province in the aftermath.

Courtesy of Miggy Rodulfo/Radyo Natin Virac

The Office of Civil Defense (OCD) in Bicol Region said in a report Monday that 6 residents in Catanduanes died due to Rolly's onslaught.

Rolly is considered as this year's strongest tropical cyclone, affecting some 2 million people.

Aside from Bicol, it also lashed places in other parts of Luzon, including Batangas, Quezon province and Occidental Mindoro.