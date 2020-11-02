WATCH: Aerial video of Rolly aftermath in Catanduanes

MANILA - From one coast to another, the impact of Typhoon Rolly (international name Goni) on the island province it first hit in the Philippines is apparent from the sky, as seen in aerial footage provided by the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG).

The video of coastal and inland areas in Catanduanes was taken from a PCG helicopter during a joint damage assessment with the Office of Civil Defense (OCD) on Monday afternoon, a day after the world's strongest storm for 2020 made its first landfall there.

Plumes of smoke were visible from structures in the town areas while fallen trees and landslides were scattered in between.

From above, hundreds of houses and buildings lost roofs, with lighter homes totally damaged.

Sen. Richard Gordon of the Philippine Red Cross compared the devastation to that caused by super typhoon Yolanda (Haiyan) to Leyte and Samar islands in 2013.

Among the first towns to be surveyed were provincial capital Virac and neighboring Bato, with farther-flung municipalities to follow in the coming days.

The Coast Guard said officials conducted the aerial survey to assess which areas were worst-hit by the typhoon and which needed the most immediate help.

The OCD and PCG were among the first government agencies who were able to reach the island by air, with the team bringing communication equipment to enable local officials to relay the province's status and call for help.

At least 6 have been declared dead in the province due to Rolly, with hundreds of millions lost in damaged crops.