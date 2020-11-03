READ: Duterte's October report to Congress on COVID-19 response

President Rodrigo Duterte talks to the people after holding a meeting with some members of his Cabinet to discuss the extent of Typhoon Rolly's damage as well as the response and relief efforts of concerned government agencies in Malacañang on November 2, 2020. Simeon Celi, Presidential Photo/file

MANILA - President Rodrigo Duterte on Tuesday submitted his monthly report to Congress on the government's COVID-19 pandemic response.

The report is a requirement under the "Bayanihan to Recover as One Act" -- the government's second coronavirus pandemic relief measure meant to serve as the country's defense against health and economic problems stemming from the COVID-19 outbreak.

The new measure replaced the Bayanihan to Heal as One Act (Bayanihan 1), which granted Duterte additional powers, such as the authority to realign government funds, to respond to the pandemic.

Below is a copy of Duterte's monthly report:

