LGUs face remaining typhoons with funds largely depleted by COVID-19 response

Children play near a boat wreck along the Navotas river bank in Navotas City on September 15, 2020. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File photo

MANILA - Several local government units will have to face the year's remaining typhoons with their disaster funds largely depleted by COVID-19 response.

In Navotas, a coastal city, Mayor Toby Tiangco said more than half of their P75.04 million Disaster Risk Reduction and Management (DRRM) budget for 2020 went to the construction and operation of their community isolation facilities, and to relief operations for residents affected by COVID-19 induced lockdowns, among others. In the past, the city utilized DRRM funds for flood control projects and the construction of coastal dikes to protect residents from storm surges.

“For this year, practically hindi kami gumamit doon sa DRRM fund namin for prevention (of flooding and storm surges),” Tiangco said.

Of Navotas' P22.5-million quick-response fund, only P2.5 million is left to address typhoons and other calamities in the last two months of 2020. But Tiangco is not too worried.

“Huwag lang lalakas pa doon sa mga naranasan nating bagyo in the past, hindi kami mangangailangan,” he said.

“Kung bagyo, I am confident enough ito. Kaya lang hindi naman bagyo lang ang kalamidad . . . Ipagdasal na lang natin na huwag dumating ‘yung kalamidad.”

Valenzuela City plans to use funds from the local social welfare office to assist families who may be displaced by typhoons in the coming months. Expenses for repairing damaged schools, meanwhile, may be sourced from the budget of the local school board and the engineering office, Mayor Rex Gatchalian said.

“Hindi porke't nagamit namin lahat ng disaster fund natin wala na tayong pagkukunan na ibang pondo. You just have to use a combination of funds that are legally allowed,” he explained.

Gatchalian said the local government unit's remaining budget for the year appeared sufficient to respond to disasters.

“Sapat pa sa punto na ito. At naniniwala kami na kung ganito ‘yung trend na one or two more typhoons na hindi naman greatly affected ang Metro Manila, like what happened over the weekend, kakayanin natin,” he said.

Marikina City saw a 50-percent increase in expenses for typhoon response this year, given the need for more evacuation centers amid physical distancing requirements, and COVID-19 tests for those exhibiting symptoms. The LGU preemptively evacuates an average of 600 to 700 families from low-lying areas when typhoons hit the city.

Despite this, Marikina Mayor Marcy Teodoro said he was optimistic that what was left by COVID response from their disaster budget would be enough. He said the LGU has about P12 million left from the P38.6 million quick response fund for 2020.

“Plus mayroon pa kaming natitira sa trust fund na around P70 million. P80 million I think will be enough for the rest of the year. Baka sumobra pa kung magiging maingat kami sa paggastos,” Teodoro said.

For Agoncillo town, Batangas, its 2020 disaster budget was almost drained not just by COVID but also by the Taal eruption. Agoncillo is a 4th-class municipality. It had a disaster response fund of P7.9 million for 2020.

“Noong dumating ‘yung COVID, talaga pong nasagad namin, nasaid po namin yung 5% calamity funds namin. Kung may natira po, konting-konti lang po talaga. Siguro sa ngayon, nearly mga P1 million na lang po ‘yung natitira sa calamity funds po namin,” Agoncillo Mayor Daniel Reyes said.

“Kung may dadating pa na bagyo, huwag lang super lakas talaga na maraming maaapektuhan, kaya pa po naman namin.

“Ang pinakaaalala lang namin talaga is active ‘yung volcano po namin. Kasi sa nangyari noong nakaraan, kulang po ang P3 billion para maka-recover kami dito sa bayan po.”

Malacañang, meanwhile, assured the public that the national government has more than P3 billion in calamity funds that remain available, even as a huge portion of the national budget was allocated for COVID response.

“Mayroon po tayong P3.622 billion available na pondo sa NDRRMC. At iyong mga local na pamahalaan bagama’t hindi po pupuwede na directly ma-replenish ng national government iyong kanilang naubos na calamity funds, pupuwede sila humingi ng augmentation doon sa mga national agencies na mayroon pong quick response funds, kagaya po ng OCD, DSWD, DOH at Department of Agriculture,” Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said.



PROPOSED DEPARTMENT OF DISASTER RESILIENCE

Local chief executives are divided over the proposal to create a Department of Disaster Resilience.

Teodoro said he was concerned that it could just be an additional layer of bureaucracy that can hamper disaster response.

“Ang nakakabahala ay baka maging isang dagdag na bureaucratic procedure ulit ito,” he said.

“Ang functions ng Disaster Risk Reduction Management ay dapat i-devolve pa ng mas mabuti sa mga local government unit as first responder, not to centralize it. The department might able to centralize the operation, which would hamper the effective response capability of our LGUs.

“Ako naniniwala ang kailangan ay devolution of the function, and of course reallocation of resources at the local level and not to centralize it.”

Gatchalian and Reyes, on the other hand, are supportive of the proposal.

“Mas magiging efficient ang coordination at ang galaw kapag isang departamento lang ang nandoon,” Gatchalian said.

“Parang mas maganda po na may isang department na nakatutok lang talaga as disaster response,” Reyes added.