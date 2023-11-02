Relatives of "desaparecidos" offered flowers and candles for them as they reiterated their call to surface them. Photo courtesy of Karapatan/handout

MANILA - Families and supporters gathered at the Bantayog ng mga Bayani on All Souls' Day to remember the victims of forced disappearances and reiterated the call to surface them.

Many burst into tears as they lit candles and offered flowers to the photos of their disappeared loved ones.

Among them was Nicole, the younger sister of Norman Ortiz, who disappeared just last September. Some witnesses who live in Gabaldon, Nueva Ecija told the Ortiz family that they saw uniformed men forcing Norman and another man to board a van between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. on Sept. 29.

While uncertain, Nicole hopes his brother is still alive. She was emotional, as she spoke before fellow families of desaparecidos.

"Sa mahigit isang buwan na ‘yun, marami na kaming napuntahan, kung saan-saan. May mga witness din kaming nagsasabi na dinukot sila ng mga armadong militar… Sa paghahanap namin, kung saan-saang kampo na kami naghanap, at sinasabi nilang wala doon,” she said.

"Ang hirap kasing maghanap ng taong itinatago… Sa isang buwan, halos araw-araw ko siyang napapanaginipan… Buti pa sa panaginip, nagkita na kami… Hindi naman kami titigil sa paghahanap, kasi naniniwala kami na buhay pa siya,” Nicole added.

It has been over three decades since Ligaya’s husband, union leader Armando Portajada Sr., disappeared in July 1987, but she said grief isn't over but it has only gotten worse.

She explained it is difficult to find closure, when until today, they still do not know what exactly happened to her husband, who only fought for the rights of workers.

"Hindi namin alam kung nasaan ang asawa ko. Hindi namin alam kung patay o buhay. At hindi namin alam kung patuloy pa rin silang pinahihirapan ng abductors. Ang hirap,” Ligaya said.

"Noon ang nagtatanong lang mga anak ko. 'Nay, nasaan si tatay?' Ngayon, mga apo na po namin ang nagtatanong sa akin… Dagdag na naman po ng bigat sa dibdib, kasi hindi namin maipaliwanag sa kanila, kung ano talaga ang nangyari. Sinasabi namin, hindi masamang tao ang lolo niyo. Gusto lang niyang ipaglaban ang karapatan ng mga manggagagawa… Ipinaglalaban ng asawa ko, alisin ang kontraktwal,” she added.

Ligaya offered a poem for his husband, which she delivered during Thursday morning’s program.

“Hindi na maidlip itong aking diwa. Hinanap na kita mula nang mawala. Malawak na dagat aking tinatanaw, pati na ang alo’y aking binilinan. Ibalik sa akin kahit gula-gulanit na bangkay. Sa aking kandungan, siya’y aking ihihimlay,” she said.

Edita Burgos, the mother of missing activist Jonas Burgos, and the group Karapatan urged the administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to work on the appearance of the desaparecidos from the time of his father to the present day.

Karapatan demanded that the government and its state forces “answer all inquiries, open military camps and detention centers, and respond to the plea of families” to declare the whereabouts of recent victims of enforced disappearances.

Burgos noted that political will is necessary for the implementation of the law against enforced or involuntary disappearance to be effective.

"We won our case sa Supreme Court, but he was never surfaced, returned to us, even if we had the writ of amparo. So parang useless. ‘Yung implementation kasi ang pinaka-importante. Sana kung may batas, iimplement. But unless there is political will from the top leader of the country, useless itong batas na ito,” Burgos said.

For many attendees, the annual All Souls' Day gathering of the family of desaparecidos is an opportunity to draw strength from each other in their continued quest for justice.

