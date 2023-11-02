Health workers at the Dr. Jose Fabella Memorial Hospital in Manila work through the long weekend on Oct. 31, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — A group of health workers is appealing for a government program that will regularly address their mental health concerns.

Burnout, depression, and anxiety are just some of the mental health issues that have plagued healthcare workers since the COVID-19 pandemic struck, said the Alliance of Health Workers (AHW), which has 32,000 union members servicing private and public hospitals nationwide.

“Tuwing nadi-depress o may anxiety ang ating mga healthcare workers, hindi nagkakaroon ng maayos na pagbibigay ng serbisyo sa ating mga pasyente,” AHW president Robert Mendoza said.

“Talagang walang kumakausap sa kanila, at tuluy-tuloy ang kanilang duty, at nababahala sa kanilang duty, nababahala sa kanilang pamilya. At hanggang ngayon marami pa rin sa ating mga health care workers ang talagang hindi natutugunan ang mental health,” he told TeleRadyo Serbisyo.

“Dapat talaga bigyan ng prayoridad ito.”

The AHW made the appeal days after the National Mental Health Month in October.

Healthcare workers who can no longer cope with the mental toll of their job often resign. In the AHW alone, around “30 to 40 percent” of members have left their jobs, Mendoza noted.

“Yung iba, talagang nagsasarili na lang na magkunsulta sa mga psychiatrist para matugunan yung kanilang problema. Kasi minsan kasi, ang health care workers may time talaga na parang sinasarili na lang nila yung kanilang problema, yung kanilang pagka-burnout,” he said.

“Like for example yung ating mga nurses sa National Center for Mental Health, kailangan talaga nila ng mga psychological debriefing after the duty, ng kahit once a month. Pero hindi to nagagawa na kasi dahil nga sa kakulangan ng mga health workers, malala yung under staffing,” he added.

ABS-CBN News is seeking an interview with the NCMH on this matter.

Mendoza urged the Department of Health to ensure that every hospital would conduct a monthly psychological debriefing for its workers, and that copies of the so-called DOH’ “Superhealers’ Playbook” would be distributed to all healthcare facilities.

Health Undersecretary Eric Tayag said the DOH is checking if hospitals are properly practicing the Superhealers’ Playbook, which includes steps on how to address the concerns of healthcare workers.

“Sila ay mga karanasan na hindi malilimutan; halimbawa, noong panahon ng pandemic na sila siguro ang hingahan ng kanilang kamag-anak...naiipon ito. Nakakapanghina rin ng loob to lalo na kung hindi nila nailalabas ito,” Tayag said.

“Kaya importante dito sa Playbook na yung supervisor mo o yung maging yung hepe ng ospital ay magsagawa ng kaparaanan... May mga tips doon na pwede nilang magawa kaagad,” he said.

Tayag added that a survey was important so government could determine how many health workers are experiencing mental health problems.

For those experiencing mental health issues, Tayag advised the public to call the National Center for Mental Health and seek the professional help of psychiatrists.

Breathing exercises can also help, he said.

“Malaki ho ang impact nyan sa atin. Yung breathing exercise, may tinatawag akong ‘5-6-7.’ So, inhale ka, magbibilang ka ng 1 to 5. Tapos hold your breath ng one to six (seconds) and then exhale ka ng 1 to 7 (seconds). So, gawin mo yan paulit-ulit, nakakatulong yan,” Tayag said.

He also urged the public to refrain from vices, sleep for at least eight hours a day, eat health, and meditate regularly.

“Mas maganda yung hindi ka nag-iisa. Maganda yung may nakakausap ka. Mailalabas mo yung hinaing mo... Marami kasi sinasarili nila, sapagkat nahihiya sila," Tayag said. "Dapat lumabas na tayo sa ganoong sitwasyon. Hindi kasi maganda kung sasarilinin natin 'yan.”