How to handle grief

A woman offers prayers for her departed loved ones at the Manila South Cemetery on October 31, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Commemoration of All Saints' Day and All Souls' Day would often mean recurrence of grief and loss, especially for crime victims' kin, who feel that justice is still elusive for their dearly departed.



Grief counselor Dr. Philson Manuel said it is important for persons in grief to feel that one is not alone.



"Yung mga first year pagkawala ng mahal sa buhay yun ang isa sa pinakamahirap. Kasi ito yung mami-miss ninyo yung first birthday na hindi siya kasama, first Christmas na hindi siya kasama. Hayaan natin sarili nating magkwento dahil kailangan ilabas ang damdamin," Manuel said.



He also recommended having a support group: ”Pwede mag-organize ng support group for them para makapag-share sila ng kanilang nararamdaman.”



According to Manuel, there are other types of therapy for one to recover from grief.

This includes movement therapy: "Jogging physical exercise, thinking of new habits, nakakatulong po iyon,” he added.



It is also important to have your own journal and rituals. “Ine-encourage natin sila mag-journal o rituals."



According to Manuel, there is a certain degree of grief. In instances of unresolved deaths, it is crucial to have psycho-social counseling which starts from the family and relatives and elevates to the expert counselors.



“Yung unfinished business. Naudlot na plano, namatay sa karumaldumal na krimen, naaksidente, that complicated grief! Hanging siya. Importante makaranas sila ng hustisya. Hustisya para sa family member. Bigay natin sa kanila," he said.



"Kasama yan sa healing process. kasama sa grief process, acceptance. Pero 'di ibig sabihin kakalimutan ang pangyayari. Kung hindi ka handa wag mo i-force ang sarili mo its a process din. Narerediscover yung pananampalataya," Manuel added.



"One of the major reminders is to know your purpose in life. Do not think of yourself but think of your obligation to your children or to the community," he also said.



“Mayroon tayong responsibilidad o roles din halimbawa namatay asawa natin, nandyan pa rin ang anak natin, kailangan nila tayo.”



But Manuel reminds that persons in grief should also have their “breathing space."



“May tinatawag na psychology of space pag pumasok maganda ang ambiance.”



As the public commemorate All Saints' and All Souls' Day, several columbarium offer services that would somehow bring comfort to those who are still grieving.

A columbarium in Commonwealth, Quezon City, for instance, offers different ways to relieve stress as they offer unique hotel-type services for the burial. They also have an atrium that comes with a butler and a spa.



“Sa wake, nakikita ko nag-iiyakan, dapat bawasan grief. Kaya 'yun ang ginagawa ko, binabawasan ko. Papaano? Lahat na mabibigay na serbisyo bigay sa mahal sa buhay. Ganon lang kasimple. 'Wag mo ng damihan ang lungkot sa nawalan ng mahal sa buhay,” said Orly Francisco, owner of Aeternities Columbarium.

The Catholic Bishops' Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) meanwhile reminded the public that All Saints' Day and All Souls' Day are meant for reflecting on the lives of the saints instead of just thinking of having a long vacation.



CBCP Assistant Secretary General Fr. Bryan Restituto said Halloween should aptly mean commemoration of the holy and should be celebrated with parade of saints, instead of scary costumes.



"It’s not about vacation kundi pasasalamat sa Diyos sa November 1 for giving us the saints.. Happy Halloween, happy hallow means holy and 'een' meaning evening. It should be the evening of the saints, evening of the holy. Yun yung dapat sine-celebrate natin hindi yung nakakatakot, hindi yung mga sungay. Not the devil, it should be the lives of the saints," Restituto said.